Tired of Being Cold? Don't Sleep on Uniqlo's End-of-Season Sale
Winter isn't over yet, so head over to Uniqlo for some of the best cold weather staples you can buy.
We tend to keep our eyes on Uniqlo's website all year long, but one of the best times to check in is when end-of-season sales come up. The brand's offerings are some of the best value around, owing to its well-made basics, meticulously tailored main line and surprisingly affordable designer collaborations. Uniqlo HEATTECH, the brand's line of base layers and cold weather pieces are second to none, especially for the price. If you're in the market for some lightweight down pieces for deep winter, a sweater for the shoulder season, or a flannel to get you all the way to summer, you need to shop this sale.
One thing to note is that sizing can be limited, but there are so many items it is worth hunting down things that will fit. There are some deals in here that will surprise you.
$180 $100 (44% off)
If you're on the East Coast today, you know that bundling up for inclement weather is a must. Down insulation, hand-warming pockets and a faux-fur storm hood keep you protected from the elements.
$30 $20 (33% off)
This jacket is one of the coziest pieces you can buy for $20.
$40 $30 (25% off)
Ultra-light and ultra-warm, this vest is perfect for winter laying or popping over a tee in the fall and spring.
$200 $150 (25% 0ff)
This is a rare chance to get a discount on a coat from +J, Uniqlo's collaboration with the legendary designer Jil Sander.
$100 $70 (30% off)
Turtlenecks just make sense in winter. This one adds some flair with 100 percent cashmere.
$30 $10 (66% off)
This can be your new Zoom meeting uniform. Comfort and class.
$20 $10 (50% off)
This mock neck is super soft and a key piece of a winter wardrobe. It looks good enough to wear alone but fits under a flannel or jacket with ease.
$40 $20 (50% off)
Everybody needs a pair of classic chinos, and at this price you can afford to pick up a couple pairs.
$150 $80 (47% off)
Warmth and innovation don't have to be expensive. The seamless design makes it windproof and doubled interior pockets make it easy to keep everything close.