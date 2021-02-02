Today's Top Stories
Tired of Being Cold? Don't Sleep on Uniqlo's End-of-Season Sale

Winter isn't over yet, so head over to Uniqlo for some of the best cold weather staples you can buy.

uniqlo
Uniqlo

We tend to keep our eyes on Uniqlo's website all year long, but one of the best times to check in is when end-of-season sales come up. The brand's offerings are some of the best value around, owing to its well-made basics, meticulously tailored main line and surprisingly affordable designer collaborations. Uniqlo HEATTECH, the brand's line of base layers and cold weather pieces are second to none, especially for the price. If you're in the market for some lightweight down pieces for deep winter, a sweater for the shoulder season, or a flannel to get you all the way to summer, you need to shop this sale.

One thing to note is that sizing can be limited, but there are so many items it is worth hunting down things that will fit. There are some deals in here that will surprise you.

SHOP NOW

Ultra Warm Down Coat
Uniqlo
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$180 $100 (44% off)

If you're on the East Coast today, you know that bundling up for inclement weather is a must. Down insulation, hand-warming pockets and a faux-fur storm hood keep you protected from the elements. 

Fluffy Yarn Fleece Zip-Up Jacket
Uniqlo
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $20 (33% off)

This jacket is one of the coziest pieces you can buy for $20. 

Ultra Light Down Vest
Uniqlo
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $30 (25% off)

Ultra-light and ultra-warm, this vest is perfect for winter laying or popping over a tee in the fall and spring. 

+J Wool-Blend Chester Coat
Uniqlo
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $150 (25% 0ff)

This is a rare chance to get a discount on a coat from +J, Uniqlo's collaboration with the legendary designer Jil Sander.

Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Uniqlo
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $70 (30% off)

Turtlenecks just make sense in winter. This one adds some flair with 100 percent cashmere.

Flannel Stand Collar Shirt
Uniqlo
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $10 (66% off)

This can be your new Zoom meeting uniform. Comfort and class. 

Heattech Fleece Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Shirt
Uniqlo
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$20 $10 (50% off)

This mock neck is super soft and a key piece of a winter wardrobe. It looks good enough to wear alone but fits under a flannel or jacket with ease. 

Vintage Regular-Fit Chinos
Uniqlo
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $20 (50% off)

Everybody needs a pair of classic chinos, and at this price you can afford to pick up a couple pairs. 

Seamless Down Parka
Uniqlo
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $80 (47% off)

Warmth and innovation don't have to be expensive. The seamless design makes it windproof and doubled interior pockets make it easy to keep everything close. 

