Jacket? Check. Pants? Check. Boots? Check. House shoes and throw blanket that you never thought you'd need? Check. If you're looking to outfit yourself and your home from top to bottom, look no further than Huckberry. The retailer is one of our favorite places to shop for anything and everything we need, especially when it has a sale going — which rarely happens.

As of this morning, Huckberry has launched its winter sale, dropping prices on a ton of its best products, from an ultra-tough do-it-all jacket to a knit blanket that will keep you cozy while you read that novel you've been putting off. Either way, Huckberry's sale has what you need to equip adventures as close as your couch and as far as the other side of the world (once it is safe, of course). The sale runs today, February 16, through 2/28, so head to the website soon because the best won't stay in stock long.

SHOP NOW