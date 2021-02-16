Today's Top Stories
Huckberry Has Unveiled Its Winter Sale With Savings up to 40%

Not many things are as rare as a sale at Huckberry.

sale
Huckberry

Jacket? Check. Pants? Check. Boots? Check. House shoes and throw blanket that you never thought you'd need? Check. If you're looking to outfit yourself and your home from top to bottom, look no further than Huckberry. The retailer is one of our favorite places to shop for anything and everything we need, especially when it has a sale going — which rarely happens.

As of this morning, Huckberry has launched its winter sale, dropping prices on a ton of its best products, from an ultra-tough do-it-all jacket to a knit blanket that will keep you cozy while you read that novel you've been putting off. Either way, Huckberry's sale has what you need to equip adventures as close as your couch and as far as the other side of the world (once it is safe, of course). The sale runs today, February 16, through 2/28, so head to the website soon because the best won't stay in stock long.

Proof Rover Highlander Jacket
Huckberry
Proof huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$198 $139 (30% off)

This jacket brings workwear to your everyday wardrobe. 

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
Huckberry
Timex Huckberry
SHOP NOW

$189 $132 (30% off)

Nothing is more iconic than a cola colorway. 

Aer Gym Duffel 2
Huckberry
Aer huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$170 $136 (20% off)

Because we'll be going back to the gym eventually, right? Right? 

Rancourt & Co. Wolf Boot
Huckberry
Rancourt & Co. huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$395 $257 (35% off)

You need a tough pair of leather boots in your wardrobe.  

Flint and Tinder Western Corduroy Button Down
Huckberry
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $104 (25% off)

Western wear is back, so get a shirt that works with everything. 

Upstate Recycled Fiber Throw
Huckberry
Upstate huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$175 $131 (25% off)

Made from recycled materials, you can feel good about this throw.  

Taylor Stitch Lombardi Jacket
Huckberry
Taylor Stitch huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$248 $161 (35% off)

Waxed cotton is the OG weatherproofing.

Relwen Sweater Trap Blazer - Exclusive
Huckberry
Relwen huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$398 $259 (35% off)

Relwen makes quality garments you'll never take off.  

Rhodes Wool House Shoe
Huckberry
Rhodes Footwear huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $90 (35% off)

House shoes that add a touch of refinement to go opposite your old sweats. 

