Getting Ready for Spring Cleaning? Dysons Are on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Just in time for spring cleaning, a bunch of Dyson's excellent cordless and upright vacuums have been marked down on its website. Known for its cutting-edge innovation in the vacuum world, Dyson has carved out a spot at the top and shows no signs of slowing down. Between its exceptional battery life, powerful suction or impressive design, there are myriad reasons to love Dyson — and a sale makes us love them even more.

If you're not sure which is right for you, our guide is a great place to start. We also picked out some of our favorites from the sale and dropped them below if you need some inspo.

SHOP NOW