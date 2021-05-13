Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Getting Ready for Spring Cleaning? Dysons Are on Sale

Dyson makes the most innovative and powerful vacuums around, and now some of the best are marked down.

complete buying guide to dyson vacuums gear patrol full lead
Chase Pellerin

Just in time for spring cleaning, a bunch of Dyson's excellent cordless and upright vacuums have been marked down on its website. Known for its cutting-edge innovation in the vacuum world, Dyson has carved out a spot at the top and shows no signs of slowing down. Between its exceptional battery life, powerful suction or impressive design, there are myriad reasons to love Dyson — and a sale makes us love them even more.

If you're not sure which is right for you, our guide is a great place to start. We also picked out some of our favorites from the sale and dropped them below if you need some inspo.

Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson
Dyson dyson.com
SHOP NOW

$450 $350 (22%)

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean
Dyson
Dyson dyson.com
SHOP NOW

$600 $500 (17%)

Dyson V10 Absolute
Dyson
dyson.com
SHOP NOW

$550 $450 (18%)

Dyson V7 Absolute
Dyson
Dyson Dyson
SHOP NOW

$350 $300 (14%)

