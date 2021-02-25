Today's Top Stories
Getting Ready for Spring Cleaning? Dyson Is Having a Sale

Dyson makes the most innovative and powerful vacuums around, and now some of the best are marked down.

complete buying guide to dyson vacuums gear patrol full lead
Chase Pellerin

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Just in time for spring cleaning, Dyson has marked down a bunch of its excellent cordless and upright vacuums. Known for its cutting-edge innovation in the vacuum world, Dyson has carved out a spot at the top and shows no signs of slowing down. Between its exceptional battery life, powerful suction or impressive design, there are myriad reasons to love Dyson — and a sale makes us love them even more.

If you're not sure which is right for you, our guide is a great place to start. We also picked out some of our favorites from the sale and dropped them below if you need some inspo.

V11 Outsize Cordless
Dyson
Dyson dyson.com
$800 $700 (13% off)

This is the best of the best. All of Dyson's latest tech is packed into this cordless stick vacuum. 

Ball Animal 2 Total Clean
Dyson
Dyson dyson.com
$600 $500 (17%)

If you have a bigger space and want to stick with the continuous power of a cord, this is for you. 

V7 Motorhead
Dyson
Dyson dyson.com
$300 $250 (17% off)

If you want a stick vacuum but don't want to break the bank, this is a great budget pick. 

