Today's Top Stories
1
Introducing The Gear Patrol Podcast
2
The Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds of 2021
3
The Watches You Missed from the 2021 Golden Globes
4
Nike Secretly Updated One of Its Fastest Shoes
5
The Best Used Cars You'd Actually Want to Own

Getting Ready for Spring Cleaning? Dyson Is Having a Sale

Dyson makes the most innovative and powerful vacuums around, and now some of the best are marked down.

complete buying guide to dyson vacuums gear patrol full lead
Chase Pellerin

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Just in time for spring cleaning, Dyson has marked down a bunch of its excellent cordless and upright vacuums. Known for its cutting-edge innovation in the vacuum world, Dyson has carved out a spot at the top and shows no signs of slowing down. Between its exceptional battery life, powerful suction or impressive design, there are myriad reasons to love Dyson — and a sale makes us love them even more.

If you're not sure which is right for you, our guide is a great place to start. We also picked out some of our favorites from the sale and dropped them below if you need some inspo.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
V11 Outsize Cordless
Dyson
Dyson dyson.com
SHOP NOW

$800 $700 (13% off)

This is the best of the best. All of Dyson's latest tech is packed into this cordless stick vacuum. 

Ball Animal 2 Total Clean
Dyson
Dyson dyson.com
SHOP NOW

$600 $500 (17%)

If you have a bigger space and want to stick with the continuous power of a cord, this is for you. 

V7 Motorhead
Dyson
Dyson dyson.com
SHOP NOW

$300 $250 (17% off)

If you want a stick vacuum but don't want to break the bank, this is a great budget pick. 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Nike's Iconic Killshot 2 Are Finally on Sale
One of Our Favorite Dive Watches Is $139 Off
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Everlane's Latest Sale Is Running Deep Discounts
The Most Reliable Travel Mug I’ve Used Is on Sale
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
How to Solve Bad Wi-Fi in One Room for Cheap
The Perfect Everyday Overshirt Is Now 35% Off
These Insanely Handy Food Storage Bags Are on Sale
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Get up to 50% Off Hydro Flask Water Bottles