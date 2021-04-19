Today's Top Stories
Getting Ready for Spring Cleaning? Dysons Are on Sale at eBay

Dyson makes the most innovative and powerful vacuums around, and now some of the best are marked down.

complete buying guide to dyson vacuums gear patrol full lead
Chase Pellerin

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Just in time for spring cleaning, a bunch of Dyson's excellent cordless and upright vacuums (both new and refurbished) have been marked down at eBay, with some getting an even steeper 20 percent markdown with the code PSAVEONDYSON. Known for its cutting-edge innovation in the vacuum world, Dyson has carved out a spot at the top and shows no signs of slowing down. Between its exceptional battery life, powerful suction or impressive design, there are myriad reasons to love Dyson — and a sale makes us love them even more.

If you're not sure which is right for you, our guide is a great place to start. We also picked out some of our favorites from the sale and dropped them below if you need some inspo.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum | Refurbished
Ebay
ebay.com
$400 $222 (46% off)

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum | Refurbished
Ebay
ebay.com
$600 $499 (17%)

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum | New
Ebay
ebay.com
$300 $256 (17%)

Dyson Small Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum | Refurbished
Dyson
ebay.com
$400 $160 (60% off)

