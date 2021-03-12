Today's Top Stories
Design Within Reach's Semi-Annual Sale Is Your Chance to Score Savings

This is a rare chance to get 15 percent off almost 2,000 items from the retailer.

design within reach
Design Within Reach

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you're looking to dress your home up from top to bottom with exceptional furniture, you can really get everything at Design Within Reach. The retailer offers some of the best new mid-century modern furniture, from outdoor furnishings to lounge chairs to sofas and sectionals. Right now it is offering over 1,900 items at 15 percent off as part of its Semi-Annual Sale.

We are huge fans of the outdoor furniture, especially at a time when getting out of our homes and into the backyard is at the forefront of our minds. With the weather finally starting to improve, we're eyeballing some new chairs and tables for hosting this summer. Aside from the patio furniture, we are always keen on DWR's chairs and tables (sadly, the iconic Eames chair is not on sale). Regardless of what you're on the hunt for, you can find a great piece for your home.

Terassi Lounge Chair
Design Within Reach
Design Within Reach dwr.com
$1,695 $1,440 (15% off)

Shell Chair
Design Within Reach
Carl Hansen & Søn dwr.com
$3,945 $3,353 (15% off)

Edel Console
Design Within Reach
Design Within Reach dwr.com
$2,495 $2,121 (15% off)

Cross Extension Table
Design Within Reach
dwr.com
$5,795 $4,926 (15% off)

Cove Bed
Design Within Reach
dwr.com
$1,995 $1,696 (15% off)

Lucent Mirror
Design Within Reach
dwr.com
$625 $531 (15% off)

