Some of the Best Air Purifiers Are on Sale Right Now
With allergy season looming, make sure the air you're breathing at home is as clean as it can be.
A downside of the warmer weather that comes with spring is the much-dreaded allergy season. Plus, outside of allergies, we are still in a pandemic, forest fires are an issue in much of the country and smog levels are out of this world. All of these conditions make having an air purifier at home and in the office a must. Just one look at that filter after a couple of months and you'll be shocked to see what you were breathing in.
We've done the research and found our favorite air purifiers, many of which are on sale right now. Scroll on to see some of the best deals.
$230 $182 (21% off)
This is our pick for the best air purifier. Just get this.
$100 $90 (10% off)
Our pick for the best quiet air purifier, this one will keep your air clean without any disruptive background noise.
$440 $350 (20% off)
Blueair makes some of our favorite air purifiers, included the best for small rooms and the best for smoke.
$300 $200 (33% off)
This may be refurbished, but it is still our pick for one of the best step-up air purifiers out there.