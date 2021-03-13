Today's Top Stories
Some of the Best Air Purifiers Are on Sale Right Now

With allergy season looming, make sure the air you're breathing at home is as clean as it can be.

coway mighty
Coway

A downside of the warmer weather that comes with spring is the much-dreaded allergy season. Plus, outside of allergies, we are still in a pandemic, forest fires are an issue in much of the country and smog levels are out of this world. All of these conditions make having an air purifier at home and in the office a must. Just one look at that filter after a couple of months and you'll be shocked to see what you were breathing in.

We've done the research and found our favorite air purifiers, many of which are on sale right now. Scroll on to see some of the best deals.

Coway AP-1512HH White HEPA Air Purifier
Coway
Coway amazon.com
$230 $182 (21% off)

This is our pick for the best air purifier. Just get this.  

Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier
Levoit
LEVOIT amazon.com
$100 $90 (10% off)

Our pick for the best quiet air purifier, this one will keep your air clean without any disruptive background noise.  

Blueair Blue Pure 121 Air Purifier
Blueair
Blueair amazon.com
$440 $350 (20% off)

Blueair makes some of our favorite air purifiers, included the best for small rooms and the best for smoke. 

Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link - Refurbished
Dyson
Dyson walmart.com
$300 $200 (33% off)

This may be refurbished, but it is still our pick for one of the best step-up air purifiers out there. 

