Get Up to 40% Off Headphones During Master & Dynamic's Black Friday Sale

Master & Dynamic make some of the best-looking and -performing headphones and earbuds around. And the brand's offerings have understandably woven themselves into the fabric of pop culture. In fact, its MH40 Wireless Headphones have most recently made an appearance on the ears of John Cho in Netflix's Cowboy Bebop live-action remake series. Whether you want to style yourself like the bounty-hunting Spike Spiegel or you're simply in the market for some new cans, Black Friday might be the time to load up on Master & Dynamic's catalog, as the brand is offering some pretty enticing discounts.

The two-pronged sale, which requires buyers to enter a code at checkout, is based on how much money you're intending to spend. On orders of $250 or more (just a dollar over the cost of the MW07 Plus true wireless earbuds), you can take 25-percent off with code SHOP25. But if you have a larger budget, orders over $500 (just over the price of the MW65 Active Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones) will grant you a 40-percent discount with code SHOP40. You can also mix and match, combining your headphones and/or earbuds of choice with, say, some accessories and/or the MA770 Wireless Speaker (or whatever else you want). If you're still having a hard time choosing, we've picked out a few of our favorites below. But act quickly, as the sale ends November 28.

