Master & Dynamic Is Offering 25% off the Most Beautiful Earbuds You Can Buy (and More)

In a rare sitewide sale, Master & Dynamic is giving you the chance to pick up some headphones or accessories for a huge discount.

dynamic
Master & Dynamic

Dubbed the most beautiful earbuds you can buy by our senior tech writer, the MW07 from Master & Dynamic were the brand's first foray into the world of true wireless earbuds. Right now you can get them for 25 percent off, among a handful of other headphones and accessories, through April 19 with code BFF25.

These aren't the only elite product from Master & Dynamic, which also makes exceptional noise-canceling headphones to go along with its earphones. It has even collaborated with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, a top-flight Parisian soccer club.

The follow-up to the MW07, the MW08, is not included in the sale, but the discount does include the brand's exceptional MW07 Plus, the MW65 over-ear headphones and more.

Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus
Master & Dynamic
$250 $188 (25% 0ff)

Master & Dynamic MW07 GO
Master & Dynamic
$199 $150 (25% off)

Master & Dynamic MW65
Master & Dynamic
$499 $374 (25% off)

Master & Dynamic MH40 Wireless
Master & Dynamic
$250 $188 (25% 0ff)

Master & Dynamic Headphone Stand
Master & Dynamic
$59 $44 (25% off)

