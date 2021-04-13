Master & Dynamic Is Offering 25% off the Most Beautiful Earbuds You Can Buy (and More)

Dubbed the most beautiful earbuds you can buy by our senior tech writer, the MW07 from Master & Dynamic were the brand's first foray into the world of true wireless earbuds. Right now you can get them for 25 percent off, among a handful of other headphones and accessories, through April 19 with code BFF25.

These aren't the only elite product from Master & Dynamic, which also makes exceptional noise-canceling headphones to go along with its earphones. It has even collaborated with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, a top-flight Parisian soccer club.

The follow-up to the MW07, the MW08, is not included in the sale, but the discount does include the brand's exceptional MW07 Plus, the MW65 over-ear headphones and more.

SHOP NOW