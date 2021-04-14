Today's Top Stories
Score a Deal on Best Made's Hardy (and Stylish) Gear

Best Made has dropped prices on a ton of style, home and outdoor gear for its Famous Red Sale.

best made
Best Made

Best Made, an American brand committed to making hard-working and stylish gear for all of your work and adventures, has come back from the dead to continue purveying excellent wares. After taking some time off in the pandemic, the brand is firing again, this time dropping prices on a ton of its items for what it has dubbed its Famous Red Sale, which has been put on each spring since Best Made's inception.

Right now you can get huge deals on some its best gear, including work jackets, denim, tools and home goods. There are a couple hundred items to choose from, so we sifted through to pick out some of our favorites.

SHOP NOW

Best Made Herringbone Ranger Pants
Best Made
SHOP NOW

$130 $97 (25% off)

The perfect pant for summer. 

Best Made Popover Seersucker Shirt
Best Made
SHOP NOW

$90 $67 (25% off)

This breezy popover is most at home in warm weather. 

Best Made Waxed Canvas Blanket
Best Made
SHOP NOW

$150 $112 (25% off)

This is the footprint for all of your best summer adventures.

Best Made Hudson Bay Axe
Best Made
SHOP NOW

$270 $202 (25% off)

For all of your chopping needs. 

Best Made Enamel Dog Bowl
Best Made
SHOP NOW

$34 $11 (68% off)

The best bowl for man's best friend. 

Best Made Weather Station
Best Made
SHOP NOW

$170 $127 (25% off)

Temperature and humidity straight from the source. 

