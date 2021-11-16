Today's Top Stories
Williams Sonoma Is Having a Black Friday Sale with Discounts up to 50% off

From Le Creuset ceramics to All-Clad roasting pans, Wusthof cutlery, Anova sous vides and everything in-between.

By Will Porter
staub
Williams-Sonoma

It isn't often that tons of our favorite household items, especially in the realm of kitchenware, are on sale in the same place. When it comes to picking out the best of them, we are normally sent all over the internet scoping for the biggest savings or hottest deal. Well, thanks to Williams Sonoma, we do have a truckload of our favorites all on sale at the same time and, more importantly, on the same website.

Pieces from Le Creuset, Anova, Wusthof and so many more are all marked down significantly right now — in some cases up to 50 percent. Picks range from Breville bluciers (blender-juicers) to Shun chef knives to various kitchen knick-knacks and everything in-between; and all can be found at great prices you won't find very often.

Shun Classic Western Chef's Knife 6-inch
Williams-Sonoma
SHOP AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$150 $115 (23% OFF)

All-Clad Stainless-Steel Nonstick Roasting Pan with Rack
Williams Sonoma
SHOP AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$150 $200 (25% OFF)

Wüsthof Classic Ikon Chef’s Knives
Williams Sonoma
SHOP AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$202 $150 (26% OFF)

Cuisinart Dishwasher Safe Anodized Cookware Set
Williams Sonoma
SHOP AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$249 $170 (32% OFF)

Staub Cast-Iron Essential French Oven 3.75 Quart
Williams-Sonoma
SHOP AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$429 $220 (50% off)

Anova Precision Pro Sous Vide Cooker
Williams Sonoma
$200 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$400 $200 (50% OFF)

Staub Enameled Cast Iron Oval Gratin with Lid 12.5-Inch
Williams-Sonoma
SHOP AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$286 $220 (23% off)

All-Clad Fusiontec 7-Piece Set
Williams-Sonoma
SHOP AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$1,295 $1,000 (23% off)

