Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

A Bunch of Our Favorite Cookware Is on Sale at Williams-Sonoma

The retailer has deals on Staub, All-Clad and Le Creuset right now.

staub
Williams-Sonoma

It isn't often that all of our favorite kitchenware is on sale in the same place. When it comes to picking out the best pot or pan, we are normally sent all over the internet scoping for the biggest savings or hottest deal. Well, thanks to Williams-Sonoma, we do have a truckload of our favorites all on sale at the same time and, more importantly, on the same website.

Pieces from Le Creuset, Staub and All-Clad are all on marked down right now — in some cases well over 50 percent. Picks range from Staub Cast Iron French Ovens to full sets of All-Clad Fusiontec and all can be found at great prices you won't find very often.

All-Clad Fusiontec 7-Piece Set
Williams-Sonoma
williams-sonoma.com
$1,295 $750 (42% off)

Staub Cast-Iron Essential French Oven 3.75 Quart
Williams-Sonoma
williams-sonoma.com
$429 $190 (56% off)

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Round Grill Pan 11-Inch
Williams-Sonoma
williams-sonoma.com
$170 $100 (41% off)

Staub Enameled Cast Iron Oval Gratin with Lid 12.5-Inch
Williams-Sonoma
williams-sonoma.com
$286 $200 (30% off)

All-Clad Fusiontec Skillet Fry Pan 9.5-Inch
Williams-Sonoma
williams-sonoma.com
$134.96
$180 $135 (25% off)

