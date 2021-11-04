Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Williams Sonoma Is Having a Huge Sale with Discounts up to 70% off

From Breville smart ovens to Shun chef knives to Le Creuset ceramics to Lodge cast-iron pans and everything in-between.

By Will Porter
staub
Williams-Sonoma

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today's Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

It isn't often that tons of our favorite household items, especially in the realm of kitchenware, are on sale in the same place. When it comes to picking out the best of them, we are normally sent all over the internet scoping for the biggest savings or hottest deal. Well, thanks to Williams Sonoma, we do have a truckload of our favorites all on sale at the same time and, more importantly, on the same website.

Pieces from Pottery Barn, West Elm and (of course) Williams Sonoma itself are all marked down significantly right now — in some cases up to 70 percent. Picks range from Breville smart ovens to Shun chef knives to Le Creuset ceramics to Lodge cast-iron pans and everything in-between; and all can be found at great prices you won't find very often.

SHOP NOW

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid, 6-Qt.
Williams-Sonoma
$90 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$90 $50 (44% OFF)

Lodge Blacklock Triple Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet 12"
Williams-Sonoma
$30 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$80 $64 (20% OFF)

Shun Classic Western Chef's Knife 6"
Williams-Sonoma
SHOP AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$150 $115 (23% OFF)

Staub Cast-Iron Essential French Oven 3.75 Quart
Williams-Sonoma
SHOP AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$429 $220 (50% off)

Staub Enameled Cast Iron Oval Gratin with Lid 12.5-Inch
Williams-Sonoma
SHOP AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$286 $220 (23% off)

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro
Williams-Sonoma
SHOP AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$400 $320 (20% OFF)

All-Clad Fusiontec 7-Piece Set
Williams-Sonoma
SHOP AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$1,295 $1,000 (23% off)

