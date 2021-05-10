Today's Top Stories
1
Streetwear Collabs: More Powerful Than You’d Think
2
Upgrade Your Self-Care with This CBD Lotion
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
The New Sienna Is Perfect for Your Next Adventure

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Taylor Stitch's Last Call Section Is Stacked Right Now

Things we love to see: one of our favorite brands offering up deals on some of our favorite gear.

taylor stitch flannel
Taylor Stitch

When it comes to hard-wearing, high-quality menswear that is built to last and looks excellent with any wardrobe, look no further than Taylor Stitch. Shoot, we love what Taylor Stitch does so much that we whipped up a collaboration last year.

The brand backs its clothes and strives to only make as much as is necessary, thanks to its robust workshop program that enables pre-orders for most of its new pieces. Sometimes, however, the brand does make too much — it is inevitable, really. Right now, you can pick from a huge selection of surplus, all at a great discount. We decided to drop into the sale and find some of the best products that still have a wide size range available, but if you do some hunting you can find other gems in your size, too.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Harris Jacket in Forest Dry Wax
Taylor Stitch
Taylor Stitch
SHOP NOW

$298 $150 (50% off)

The TS x Mission Workshop Farallon Jacket in Black
Taylor Stitch
Taylor Stitch x Mission Workshop
SHOP NOW

$348 $206 (41% off)

The Heavy Bag Waffle Short Sleeve in Cardinal
Taylor Stitch
Taylor Stitch
SHOP NOW

$58 $30 (48% off)

The Jack in Brushed Wheat Plaid
Taylor Stitch
Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch
SHOP NOW

$125 $70 (44% off)

The Gibson Jacket in Navy
Taylor Stitch
Taylor Stitch
SHOP NOW

$298 $150 (50% off)

The Yosemite Shirt in Arid Camo
Taylor Stitch
Taylor Stitch
SHOP NOW
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
You Need to Check Out This Rare BergHOFF Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
These Battery-Powered Lawn Tools Are on Sale
The Powerbeats Pro Are Cheaper Than Ever on Amazon
A Bunch of SOG Knives Are on Sale at REI
The World's Best Desk Chairs Are on Sale
Brooks Brothers’ Dress Shirts Are on Sale
Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Camping Gear
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
The Internet's Favorite Pan Is on Sale Today Only