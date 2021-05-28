Today's Top Stories
1
Why Are Cassette Tapes Suddenly Popular Again?
2
Glashütte Original's SeaQ Is Up for All Adventures
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
All the Best Deals and Memorial Day Sales
5
Change the Way You Run with Future Fitness

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Taylor Stitch's Memorial Day Sale Covers All the Bases

Things we love to see: one of our favorite brands offering up deals on some of our favorite gear.

taylor stitch flannel
Taylor Stitch

When it comes to hard-wearing, high-quality menswear that is built to last and looks excellent with any wardrobe, look no further than Taylor Stitch. Shoot, we love what Taylor Stitch does so much that we whipped up a collaboration last year.

The brand backs its clothes and strives to only make as much as is necessary, thanks to its robust workshop program that enables pre-orders for most of its new pieces. Sometimes, however, the brand does make too much — it is inevitable, really. Right now, you can get 25 percent off, sitewide (with some exclusions). We decided to drop in to find some of the best products, but you should head over quickly before everything is picked over.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Harris Jacket in Forest Dry Wax
Taylor Stitch
Taylor Stitch
SHOP NOW

$298 $150 (50% off)

The TS x Mission Workshop Farallon Jacket in Black
Taylor Stitch
Taylor Stitch x Mission Workshop
SHOP NOW

$348 $206 (41% off)

The Heavy Bag Waffle Short Sleeve in Cardinal
Taylor Stitch
Taylor Stitch
SHOP NOW

$58 $30 (48% off)

The Jack in Brushed Wheat Plaid
Taylor Stitch
Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch
SHOP NOW

$125 $70 (44% off)

The Gibson Jacket in Navy
Taylor Stitch
Taylor Stitch
SHOP NOW

$298 $150 (50% off)

The Yosemite Shirt in Arid Camo
Taylor Stitch
Taylor Stitch
SHOP NOW
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
The Best Headlamp Is on Sale
These Italian-Made Boots Now Start at Just $82
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Gorgeous Outdoor Furniture Is on Sale
Save $150 on This AI-Powered Home Workout System
Save 30% Off at Levi's — and Even More on Sale
An Exclusive Deal on Beer from Threes Brewing
These Certified Refurbished Products Are a Steal
Western Rise Is Offering 20% off Sitewide
These Minimalist Watches Are Even More Affordable
Save on the Perfect Portable Fire Pit