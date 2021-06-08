Today's Top Stories
East Dane's Summer Sale Section Has Everything

The fashion retailer is dropping sale prices by 25% on over 100 items through Friday.

wales bonner samba
Wales Bonner

East Dane is Amazon's foray into men's fashion and, just like its parent, it has just about everything you could ever want when it comes to building out your wardrobe, covering both high and low with aplomb. You can pick up a Maison Margiela chore coat and Vans socks in the same cart, which is not something you'll find with many online stores. Also, being owned by Amazon means that, for better or for worse, there are always insane deals to be had.

Until June 11, the site is offering an extra 25% off sale items with the code HELLO, including Rag & Bone jeans, Rains tote bags and Adidas x Wales Bonner Sambas. There are too many items to list, but we decided to pick out some of our favorites and drop them below.

Slip-On
East Dane
Vans
$55 $29 (29% off)

Johannes Compact Waffle Tee
East Dane
eastdane.com
$80.50
$115 $61 (47% off)

Athletic Shorts
East Dane
Club Monaco eastdane.com
$90 $47 (48% off)

Transparent Shopper
East Dane
Rains eastdane.com
$34 $18 (47% off) 

Crest Waterproof Packaway Sports Cap
East Dane
Barbour eastdane.com
$65 $25 (69% off)

X Wales Bonner Samba Sneakers
East Dane
Adidas eastdane.com
$180 $108 (40% off)

