East Dane's Sale Section Has Everything

The fashion retailer is dropping sale prices by 40% on a ton of items right now.

By Will Porter
baracuta jacket
Baracuta

East Dane is Amazon's foray into men's fashion and, just like its parent, it has just about everything you could ever want when it comes to building out your wardrobe, covering both high and low with aplomb. You can pick up a Maison Margiela chore coat and Vans socks in the same cart, which is not something you'll find with many online stores. Also, being owned by Amazon means that, for better or for worse, there are always insane deals to be had.

Right now, the site is offering 40 percent off a huge amount of sale items, including an iconic Baracuta jacket and numerous picks from Corridor, A.P.C., and more. There are too many items to list, but we decided to pick out some of our favorites and drop them below.

SAVE NOW

Baracuta G9 Classic Jacket
East Dane
SAVE NOW

$390 $234 (40% OFF)

Corridor Cotton Seed Drawstring Pants
East Dane
SAVE NOW

$148 $74 (50% OFF)

A.P.C. Trek Overshirt
East Dane
SAVE NOW

$255 $179 (30% OFF)

Sun Buddies Greta Sunglasses
East Dane
SAVE NOW

$155 $93 (40% OFF)

Banks Journal Form Cap
East Dane
SAVE NOW

$30 $18 (40% OFF)

Rag & Bone Eaton Pull On Shorts
East Dane
SAVE NOW

$195 $137 (30% OFF)

Reigning Champ Lightweight Terry Sweatshirt
East Dane
SAVE NOW

$125 $63 (50% OFF)

