Today's Top Stories
1
Streetwear Collabs: More Powerful Than You’d Think
2
Why These Four Watches Make Excellent Gifts
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
This Is the Ultimate Trail-Friendly Picnic Kit

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

East Dane's Sale Preview Has Everything

The fashion retailer is dropping prices by up to 40% on over 100 items through Wednesday.

alpha industries
Alpha Industries

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

East Dane is Amazon's foray into men's fashion and, just like its parent, it has just about everything you could ever want when it comes to building out your wardrobe, covering both high and low with aplomb. You can pick up a Maison Margiela chore coat and Vans socks in the same cart, which is not something you'll find with many online stores. Also, being owned by Amazon means that, for better or for worse, there are always insane deals to be had.

Right now the site is offering up to 40 percent off a huge amount of items, including Rag & Bone jeans, Ralph Lauren oxfords and coats from Carhartt WIP. There are too many items to list, but we decided to pick out some of our favorites and drop them below. Hurry though, as this sale preview only runs through Wednesday.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 37 Lightweight Overshirt
East Dane
Knickerbocker
SHOP NOW

$185 $130 (30% off)

Dry Large Duffle
East Dane
Filson
SHOP NOW

$250 $200 (20% off)

Slip-On
East Dane
Vans
SHOP NOW

$55 $39 (29% off)

G9 Classic Jacket
East Dane
Baracuta
$390.00
SHOP NOW

$390 $312 (20% off)

Mako Short
East Dane
Rhone
SHOP NOW

$68 $54 (21% off)

MA-1 Slim Fit Jacket
East Dane
Alpha Industries
SHOP NOW

$160 $112 (30% off)

Light Pack
East Dane
Topo Designs
SHOP NOW

$69 $41 (41% off)

Large Dot Short Sleeve
East Dane
Gitman Vintage
SHOP NOW

$195 $137 (30% off)

Gregory Peck 1962 Folding Sunglasses
East Dane
Oliver Peoples
SHOP NOW

$471 $330 (30% off)

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Sonos Is Selling Refurbished Speakers for Just $99
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Some of the Best Cheap Bourbon Is on Sale
Save Hundreds on Allen Edmonds Shoes and Boots
Save on the Perfect Portable Fire Pit
Save Hundreds on Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair
Save $72 on the Best Smart Lock for Most Homes
This Excellent Espresso Machine Is on Sale
This Vacuum Has a Feature Its Competition Doesn't
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss