This REI Anniversary Sale Is One You Don't Want to Miss

When REI does a sale, it does it big. This is the retailer's biggest of the year.

rei memorial day sale
REI

This time of year there are deals to be had on just about every website you look to — especially when it comes to outdoor gear. No matter what you're looking for, it is pretty much a sure thing that you can find it on sale. If you're on the hunt for the best outdoor gear, you'll want to turn your gaze to one of our favorite outdoor shops, REI. The retailer is offering up its biggest sale of 2021, the Anniversary Sale, which runs from now through Memorial Day, May 31.

You can shop deals in a ton of REI's biggest categories, including men's and women's clothing, water bottles (including Nalgene and Hydro Flask), sleeping bags and sleeping pads, backpacking packs, cycling clothing from Pearl Izumi and more. There are discounts on everything you'll need for every summer adventure, and beyond. And speaking of adventures, even those guided adventures are on sale from REI as well.

Spot 350 Headlamp
Backcountry
Black Diamond rei.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $30 (25% off)

Forerunner 945 Tri-Bundle
REI
Garmin rei.com
SHOP NOW

$750 $700 (7% off)

Lightweight Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle - 32 fl. oz.
REI
Hydro Flask rei.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $37 (25% off)

Trail 2650 Hiking Shoes
REI
Danner rei.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $112 (25% off)

Nalgene Wide-Mouth Water Bottle
REI
REI Co-op rei.com
SHOP NOW

$15 $7 (50% off)

Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Road-Running Shoes
REI
Nike rei.com
$89.93
SHOP NOW

$120 $90 (25% off)

One Bag Sleeping Bag
REI
The North Face rei.com
SHOP NOW

$290 $217 (25% off)

Teca Calido Hooded Jacket
REI
Cotopaxi rei.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $105 (30% off)

Tensor Insulated Sleeping Pad
REI
Nemo rei.com
SHOP NOW

$160 $120 (25% off)

AFO Middle Shorts
REI
Janji
SHOP NOW

$60 $42 (30% off)

Interval Cargo Bib Shorts
REI
Pearl Izumi rei.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $124 (25% off)

