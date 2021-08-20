Today's Top Stories
BladeHQ's Labor Day Sale Is Offering Savings on Great Knives

No matter what the task at hand, having a sharp blade is a must — for both safe and effective work.

By Will Porter
kershaw knife
Courtesy

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you've ever used an old, dull knife before, you know that it can be much more dangerous than the perceived danger of a sharp, well-kept blade. There's nothing that strikes fear in a craftsman or hunter, or even just someone opening a box, than a poorly maintained pocket knife.

While there is a multitude of reasons to have a new knife on hand, one of them could simply be that you got a killer deal. If you're on the hunt for a new knife to fill that void in your workbench drawer or tackle box, BladeHQ has you covered with its Labor Day sale, offering up a huge number of knives at prices you would be hard-pressed to find elsewhere.

SHOP NOW

Kershaw Nura 3.0 Flipper Knife (3" Gray) 4030TIKVT
Blade HQ
SAVE NOW

$55 $16 (71% off)

Gerber One-Flip Liner Lock Knife Green (3.2" Bronze) 30-001353
Blade HQ
SAVE NOW

$43 $20 (53% off)

CRKT Dew Hara Raikiri Field Strip Knife Black Al (3.75" Satin) 5040
Blade HQ
SAVE NOW

$100 $33 (67% off)

Boker Plus Mini Tech Tool 1 Slip Joint Knife Copper (2" Polish)
Blade HQ
SAVE NOW

$60 $25 (58% off)

SOG Aegis Frame Lock Knife Stainless Steel (3.4" Stonewash)
SOG
SAVE NOW

$35 $15 (57% OFF)

