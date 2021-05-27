Today's Top Stories
1
3 Ways to Reduce Your Electricity Bill This Summer
2
Glashütte Original's SeaQ Is Up for All Adventures
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
All the Best Deals and Memorial Day Sales
5
Change the Way You Run with Future Fitness

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

BladeHQ's Memorial Day Sale Has Every Knife You Could Want

No matter what the task at hand, having a sharp blade is a must — for both safe and effective work.

gerber one flip
Gerber

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you've ever used an old, dull knife before, you know that it can be much more dangerous than the perceived danger of a sharp, well-kept blade. There's nothing that strikes fear in a craftsman or hunter, or even just someone opening a box, than a poorly maintained pocket knife.

While there is a multitude of reasons to have a new knife on hand, one of them could simply be that you got a killer deal. If you're on the hunt for a new knife to fill that void in your workbench drawer or tackle box, BladeHQ has you covered with its Memorial Day sale, offering up a huge number of knives at prices you would be hard-pressed to find elsewhere.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Nura 3.0 Flipper Knife (3" Gray) 4030TIKVT
Blade HQ
Kershaw bladehq.com
SHOP NOW

$55 $17 (31% off)

One-Flip Liner Lock Knife Green (3.2" Bronze) 30-001353
Blade HQ
Gerber bladehq.com
SHOP NOW

$43 $20 (53% off)

427 Mini Vallation AXIS-Assist Knife Black (3.2" Satin)
Blade HQ
Benchmade bladehq.com
SHOP NOW

$245 $160 (35% off)

Dew Hara Raikiri Field Strip Knife Black Al (3.75" Satin) 5040
Blade HQ
CRKT bladehq.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $30 (70% off)

Plus Mini Tech Tool 1 Slip Joint Knife Copper (2" Polish)
Blade HQ
Boker bladehq.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $25 (58% off)

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Knives & Multitools
What's a Friction Folding Pocket Knife?
A Bunch of SOG Knives Are on Sale at REI
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 8 Japanese Knives Every Cook Should Know
What the Heck Is an Integral Pocket Knife?
A Rare Chance to Get a Benchmade Knife on Sale
5 Things You Didn't Know a Swiss Army Knife Can Do
Meet the Affordable Way to Upgrade Your Leatherman
The Best Pocket Knives of 2021
12 Types of Knife Blades and What They’re For
The 10 Best Bushcraft Blades of 2021