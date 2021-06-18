Today's Top Stories
Huckberry Has Its Own Prime Day Deals up Its Sleeve

And they've come early. Check out these exclusive deals from Huckberry that will only run for a few days.

By Will Porter
huck
Huckberry

Huckberry is one of our favorite retailers — no matter what you need it always has something worth picking up. While the retailer doesn't do sales often, it has decided to drop prices on a few select items to compete with Amazon Prime Day, this June 21-22.

We have the skinny on everything that will be marked down for the makeshift Amazon holiday, so scroll on to see all of the best deals you'll find through June 22 at Huckberry.

SAVE NOW

Relwen Windbreak Blazer
Huckberry
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$348 $278 (20% OFF)

Relwen's military-inspired garments are built do last and do their job exceptionally well. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

Naglev Unico Hiker
Huckberry
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$230 $184 (20% OFF)

These tough-as-nails hikers fit like a glove and will stand up to anything you can throw at them. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

FLIKR Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace
Huckberry
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$95 $76 (20% OFF)

A personal fireplace is a perfect way to set the mood without actually lighting a fire. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME RELEASES

Onsen Bath Bundle
Huckberry
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$156 $132 (15% OFF)

Don't skip on nice towels, you'll regret it in the end. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME RELEASES

Raen Optics Aren
Huckberry
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$175 $157 (10% OFF)

Blending style and function and exceptional quality, Raen makes some of the best glasses around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

Looft Charcoal Electric Lighter & Firestarter
Huckberry
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$100 $85 (15% OFF)

The time for using matches has passed. You need a charcoal lighter. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS

Marine Layer Banks Pullover Hoodie
Huckberry
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$98 $63 (36% OFF)

Whether you're hopping off your surfboard or not, this will bring you all the throwback vibes. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOODIES

Bellroy Hide & Seek Premium
Huckberry
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$129 $103 (20% OFF)

This wallet from Bellroy will protect your cards with RFID and develop a fine patina with age.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST WALLETS

Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Slim Sweatpant
Huckberry
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$120 $78 (35% OFF)

Just because we're wearing pants again doesn't mean we're giving up on sweats. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATPANTS

Astorflex Patnoflex
Huckberry
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$185 $166 (10% OFF)

These loafers from Astorflex will do the trick, whether at the office or headed on vacation. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST LOAFERS

Sunski Treeline Glacier Goggles
Huckberry
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$89 $62 (30% OFF)

Keep your eyes protected on any outdoor adventure with these mountaineering-style sunglasses.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

Taylor Stitch x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
Huckberry
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$168 $117 (30% OFF)

Two vests in one? Why wouldn't you want that. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE RELEASES

Armor-Lux Merino Hoodie
Huckberry
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$225 $146 (36% OFF)

Merino is one of the most accessible luxe fabrics around — you should invest. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOODIES

Proof Nomad Short 9-inch
Huckberry
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

2 FOR $110

The ultimate adventure short from Proof will keep you cool no matter what adventure you encounter. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHORTS

Faherty Brand Slub Cotton Hoodie
Huckberry
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$98 $63 (35% OFF)

Slub cotton is one of the most comfortable materials you can find. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOODIES

Aden Alpine Camp Candle
Huckberry
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$32 $16 (50% OFF)

This candle smells great and won't break the bank. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME RELEASES

Flint and Tinder 365 Shorts 7-inch
Huckberry
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

2 FOR $108

Your new favorite do-everything wear-everyday shorts. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHORTS

