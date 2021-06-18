Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Huckberry Has Its Own Prime Day Deals up Its Sleeve
And they've come early. Check out these exclusive deals from Huckberry that will only run for a few days.
Amazon Prime Day is happening June 21-22. Bookmark our Best Prime Day Deals page and check back often for the latest savings.
Huckberry is one of our favorite retailers — no matter what you need it always has something worth picking up. While the retailer doesn't do sales often, it has decided to drop prices on a few select items to compete with Amazon Prime Day, this June 21-22.
We have the skinny on everything that will be marked down for the makeshift Amazon holiday, so scroll on to see all of the best deals you'll find through June 22 at Huckberry.
$348 $278 (20% OFF)
Relwen's military-inspired garments are built do last and do their job exceptionally well.
$230 $184 (20% OFF)
These tough-as-nails hikers fit like a glove and will stand up to anything you can throw at them.
$95 $76 (20% OFF)
A personal fireplace is a perfect way to set the mood without actually lighting a fire.
$156 $132 (15% OFF)
Don't skip on nice towels, you'll regret it in the end.
$175 $157 (10% OFF)
Blending style and function and exceptional quality, Raen makes some of the best glasses around.
$100 $85 (15% OFF)
The time for using matches has passed. You need a charcoal lighter.
$98 $63 (36% OFF)
Whether you're hopping off your surfboard or not, this will bring you all the throwback vibes.
$129 $103 (20% OFF)
This wallet from Bellroy will protect your cards with RFID and develop a fine patina with age.
$120 $78 (35% OFF)
Just because we're wearing pants again doesn't mean we're giving up on sweats.
$185 $166 (10% OFF)
These loafers from Astorflex will do the trick, whether at the office or headed on vacation.
$89 $62 (30% OFF)
Keep your eyes protected on any outdoor adventure with these mountaineering-style sunglasses.
$168 $117 (30% OFF)
Two vests in one? Why wouldn't you want that.
$225 $146 (36% OFF)
Merino is one of the most accessible luxe fabrics around — you should invest.
2 FOR $110
The ultimate adventure short from Proof will keep you cool no matter what adventure you encounter.
$98 $63 (35% OFF)
Slub cotton is one of the most comfortable materials you can find.
$32 $16 (50% OFF)
This candle smells great and won't break the bank.
2 FOR $108
Your new favorite do-everything wear-everyday shorts.