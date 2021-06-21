Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Apple Deals of Prime Day 2021

Looking to save on Apple gadgets during Prime Day 2021? Look no further.

By Gear Patrol
prime day 2021 gear patrol apple
Gear Patrol

Looking for more Prime Day deals? Head over to our Best Prime Day Deals page to see all the top savings of Amazon Prime Day 2021

Whether you're looking for AirPods, MacBooks, or an Apple Watch, there are plenty of Prime Day deals this year that can save you a couple of bucks. Here are some of the best we've seen.

Apple AirPods
Apple
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$159 $119 ($40 OFF)

Apple's entry-level AirPods are cheaper than ever this Prime Day. This model's charging case does not wirelessly charge.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS FOR RUNNING

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$249 $190 ($49 OFF)

Apple's noise-canceling AirPods are the best wireless earbuds that Apple offers. They support spatial audio and Dolby Atmos. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST ANC WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $522 ($27 OFF)

Apple's expensive-but-elite noise-canceling headphones are slightly discounted for Prime Day. All five colors are $27 off. 

READ OUR REVIEW ON THE AIRPODS MAX 

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS Only)
Apple
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 ($70 OFF)

The Series 6 is the Apple's flagship smartwatch. It has an always-on display, a new blood oxygen sensor and an electrical heart sensor (can take an ECG).

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SMARTWATCHES

Apple TV 4K (2021)
Apple
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$179 $169 ($10 OFF)

The just-released Apple TV 4K with the brand-new Siri Remote is on sale for Prime Day. Both the 32 GB (shown) and 64GB model are $10 off. 

SHOULD YOU UPGRADE TO THE NEW APPLE TV?

Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Chip (2020)
Apple
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$1,299 $1,100 ($199 OFF)

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new M1 chip that was released this past December is cheaper than ever. Save almost $200 on both the 256 GB and 512 GB models.

READ OUT REVIEW OF THE M1 MACBOOK PRO 

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019)
Apple
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$2,399 $2,249 ($150 OFF)

Apple has yet to release an M1 version of its 16-inch MacBook Pro, so you still have to get the Intel version for this big boy. 

APPLE'S NEXT MACBOOK PRO COULD BE A GAME CHANGER

Apple 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (2021)
Apple
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$799 $749 ($50 OFF)

Apple's newest 11-inch iPad Pro is $50 off if you get the entry-level Wi-Fi-only model. There's no deal on the cellular model. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST TABLETS TO BUY

Apple iPad Air (2020)
Apple
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$599 $520 ($79 OFF)

The 10.9-inch iPad Air looks very similar to the 11-inch iPad Pro, and can actually do most of the same things. 

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE 2020 IPAD AIR

