The Best Apple Deals of Prime Day 2021
Looking to save on Apple gadgets during Prime Day 2021? Look no further.
Whether you're looking for AirPods, MacBooks, or an Apple Watch, there are plenty of Prime Day deals this year that can save you a couple of bucks. Here are some of the best we've seen.
$159 $119 ($40 OFF)
Apple's entry-level AirPods are cheaper than ever this Prime Day. This model's charging case does not wirelessly charge.
$249 $190 ($49 OFF)
Apple's noise-canceling AirPods are the best wireless earbuds that Apple offers. They support spatial audio and Dolby Atmos.
$549 $522 ($27 OFF)
Apple's expensive-but-elite noise-canceling headphones are slightly discounted for Prime Day. All five colors are $27 off.
$399 $329 ($70 OFF)
The Series 6 is the Apple's flagship smartwatch. It has an always-on display, a new blood oxygen sensor and an electrical heart sensor (can take an ECG).
$179 $169 ($10 OFF)
The just-released Apple TV 4K with the brand-new Siri Remote is on sale for Prime Day. Both the 32 GB (shown) and 64GB model are $10 off.
$1,299 $1,100 ($199 OFF)
Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new M1 chip that was released this past December is cheaper than ever. Save almost $200 on both the 256 GB and 512 GB models.
$2,399 $2,249 ($150 OFF)
Apple has yet to release an M1 version of its 16-inch MacBook Pro, so you still have to get the Intel version for this big boy.
$799 $749 ($50 OFF)
Apple's newest 11-inch iPad Pro is $50 off if you get the entry-level Wi-Fi-only model. There's no deal on the cellular model.
$599 $520 ($79 OFF)
The 10.9-inch iPad Air looks very similar to the 11-inch iPad Pro, and can actually do most of the same things.