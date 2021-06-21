Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Headphone Deals of Prime Day 2021

Whether you're looking for wireless earbuds or over-ear cans, there are plenty of great headphone deals right now.

By Gear Patrol
prime day 2021 gear patrol headphones
Gear Patrol

Looking for more Prime Day deals? Head over to our Best Prime Day Deals page to see all the top savings of Amazon Prime Day 2021.

From AirPods to the flagship ANC cans from Sony and Bose, Amazon's Prime Day has some great deals on every kind of headphone you could possible want. Here are the best we've seen so far.

Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony
SAVE NOW

$350 $248 ($102 OFF)

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy, and they're cheaper than ever for Prime Day.

READ OUR GUIDE TO SONY HEADPHONES

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Bose
SAVE NOW

$399 $299 ($100 OFF)

The Headphones 700 are Bose's flagship noise-canceling headphones. This is the cheapest they've ever been. 

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE BOSE HEADPHONES 700

Apple AirPods Max
Apple
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $522 ($27 OFF)

Amazon is selling Apple's expensive-but-elite noise-canceling headphones for $27 on Prime Day. The discount applies for model in every color.

READ OUR REVIEW ON THE AIRPODS MAX 

Apple AirPods
Apple
SAVE NOW

$159 $119 ($40 OFF)

Apple's entry-level AirPods are cheaper than ever this Prime Day. This model's charging case does not wirelessly charge.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS FOR RUNNING

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
SAVE NOW

$249 $190 ($49 OFF)

Apple's noise-canceling AirPods are the best wireless earbuds that Apple offers. They support spatial audio and Dolby Atmos. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST ANC WIRELESS EARBUDS

Ultimate Ears Fits
Ultimate Ears
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 ($75 OFF)

The UE Fits are unique wireless earbuds because they form a custom mold to your ear. They're one of our favorite wireless earbuds for running. (To get the deal, check  the coupon box!) 

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE UE FITS

Beats Powerbeats Pro
Beats
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$200 $170 ($30 OFF)

The Powerbeats Pro are some of our favorite sport-focused wireless earbuds. They are $30 off for Prime Day. Available in several different colors.

The Best Wireless Earbuds of 2021

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen)
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$120 80 ($40 OFF)

Amazon's newest wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation are cheaper than ever. (The models with the wireless charging case are also $40 off.)

HOW DO NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES ACTUALLY WORK?

Jabra Elite 85h
Jabra
SAVE NOW

$250 $138 ($112 OFF)

Released in early 2019, The Jabra Elite 85h are excellent noise-canceling headphones and a cheaper alternative to Bose's and Sony's flagship models.

READ MORE ABOUT THE JABRA ELITE 85H

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+
Cambridge Audio
SAVE NOW

$140 $120 ($20 OFF)

Cambridge Audio is best know for its expensive hi-fi music systems, but the Melomania 1+ are arguably the best budget wireless earbuds you can buy. 

THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS UNDER $100

Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Bose
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 ($100 OFF)

The beloved QuietComfort 35 II are still some of the best and most comfortable noise-canceling headphones you can buy.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES

Sony WH-CH710N
SONY
SAVE NOW

$200 $78 ($122 OFF)

Released in 2020, the WH-CH710N are Sony's budget-friendly noise-canceling headphones. This is the cheapest they've ever been. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO SONY HEADPHONES

Sony WF-SP800N
Sony
SAVE NOW

$200 $88 ($112 OFF)

The Sony WF-SP800N are the company’s mid-range wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation. This is the cheapest they've ever been. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS FOR RUNNING

Sony WH-XB900N
Sony
SAVE NOW

$248 $118 ($130 OFF)

Released in mid-2019, the WH-XB900N are wireless noise-canceling headphones that are in Sony's "Extra Bass" line. 

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN PASSIVE AND ACTIVE NOISE-CANCELLATION?

Belkin SoundForm
Belkin
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$60 $40 ($20 OFF)

The Belkin SoundForm are budget-friendly wireless earbuds that are only $40 for Prime Day. (Just check the coupon box to get the discount!) 

THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS UNDER $100

Anker Soundcore Life Q20
Anker
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$50 $38 ($12 OFF)

The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 is a solid pair of budget noise-canceling headphones. Normally $50, you can stag a pair for $12 off. 

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN CHEAP AND EXPENSIVE ANC HEADPHONES?

