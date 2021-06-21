Today's Top Stories
Prime Day 2021: Biggest Money Saving Deals

Here is how to save the most on some of the best products around.

By Will Porter
deals
Courtesy

Looking for more Prime Day deals? Head over to our Best Prime Day Deals page to see all the top savings of Amazon Prime Day 2021.

While Prime Day is full of deals in the 10-15-20% off range, there are a number of deals that tower above the rest, both in terms of percentage off and total money saved. Here are the best of the best.

Bowflex Blaze Home Gym
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$1,440 $756 (49% OFF)

All these years later, the Bowflex is still an excellent home gym option. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$600 $297 (51% OFF)

This watch from Garmin can seriously do everything, from golf to running to swimming. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW GADGETS

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$90 $47 (48% OFF)

This trucker jacket from Levi's will never, ever go out of style.

READ ABOUT THE LEVIS SUMMER OLYMPICS UNIFORMS

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$540 $178 (67% OFF)

Getting three pieces of hard-sided luggage from Samsonite at this price is unbeatable.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ALUMINUM LUGGAGE

Breville Precision Brewer Thermal Coffee Maker
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$420 $300 (29% OFF)

It isn't common to find over $100 off one of the best drip coffee machines you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Columbia Utilizer Polo
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$50 $18 (65% OFF)

This hugely discounted polo will keep you cool all summer long. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST POLO SHIRTS

Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$43 $21 (50% OFF)

Score a huge deal on an iconic pair of underwear. 

READ ABOUT NEW STYLE RELEASES

Dewalt Impact Driver Kit
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$209 $99 (53% OFF)

This is everything you need from a great brand for an unbeatable price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME AND DESIGN RELEASES

Echo Auto
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$50 $15 (70% OFF)

Get the power of Alexa inside of your car with the Echo Auto. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAR BOOKS

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$120 $55 (54% OFF)

If you don't have an Instant Pot yet, you need to snag one today. 

READ THE BEST INSTANT POT RECIPIES

