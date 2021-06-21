Today's Top Stories
These Are the Best Non-Amazon Prime Day Deals

Just because it is called Amazon Prime Day, doesn't mean you can't find excellent deals elsewhere.

By Will Porter
non prime day deals 2021
Gear Patrol

Looking for more Prime Day deals? Head over to our Best Prime Day Deals page to see all the top savings of Amazon Prime Day 2021.

While Prime Day is primarily an Amazon shopping day, many retailers are now privy to the dates in advance, allowing them to drop prices on some of the best products to compete with Amazon. Below you can find excellent non-Prime deals on everything from a mini charcoal grill to Apple's latest Apple TV.

Apple TV 4K
Walmart
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$169 $99 (41% OFF)

It isn't often that you see an Apple product marked down this much.

READ WHY YOU STILL NEED APPLE TV

Kamado Joe Jr. 13.5-Inch Charcoal Grill in Blaze Red
Walmart
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$500 $299 (40% OFF)

The smaller of the Kamodo Joes, this is an excellent charcoal grill for minimal space. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS

The Always Pan
Our Place
Our Place
SAVE NOW

25% OFF ORDERS OVER $185 W/ CODE FLASH25

This is your chance to get the internet's favorite pan and accessories at a discount. 

READ ABOUT THE LATEST OUR PLACE RELEASE

Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$269 $229 (15% OFF)

Score 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen, which includes some of our favorite linen sheets. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BED SHEETS

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS
Walmart
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (18% OFF)

This Apple watch allows you to measure your blood oxygen and do an EKG — no extra hardware needed. 

READ WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE NEXT APPLE WATCH

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike
Nike
SAVE NOW

$160 $128 (25% OFF W/ CODE FAST20)

These are some of the best all-around runners that Nike makes. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING HATS

Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$450 $350 (22% OFF)

This is hands down one of the best vacuums you can buy.

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

