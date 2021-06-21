Today's Top Stories
The Best Smart Home Gadget Deals of Prime Day 2021

From cameras, to smart speakers and beyond, here are the best discounts on smart home gadgets we've seen this Prime Day.

By Gear Patrol
tech roundup
Courtesy

There's never been a better excuse to make your life easier with a few smart home gadgets than grabbing them at a discount on Prime Day. Here are the best deals on smart locks, security cameras, and other smart home gadgets we've seen so far.

Blink Indoor
Blink
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$80 $50 ($30 OFF)

The Blink Indoor is a battery-powered smart home camera that you can place anywhere in your home. It works with Amazon Alexa. 

Eero 6 Mesh Router System (3-Pack)
Eero
eero Amazon
SAVE NOW

$279 $181 ($98 OFF)

A three-pack of Eero's latest mesh router system is the cheapest it has ever been. 

WHAT EXACTLY IS A MESH ROUTER SYSTEM? 

Blink Mini
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$35 $20 ($15 OFF)

The Blink Mini is a powered smart home camera that works with Amazon Alexa. It's one of best cheap smart home cameras you can buy. 

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE BLINK MINI

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock
August
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$250 $180 ( $70 OFF)

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is an easy-to-install smart lock that works with all major smart home ecosystems, including Alexa, Google Assistant and HomeKit.

READ MORE ABOUT THE AUGUST WI-FI SMART LOCK

Belkin SoundForm Elite
Belkin
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$200 $100 ($100 OFF)

The Belkin SoundForm Elite is 2-in-1 gadget that works as a Alexa smart speaker and wireless charging pad. 

THE BEST APARTMENT-FRIENDLY SMART HOME DEVICES

SimpliSafe Doorbell
SimpliSafe
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$170 $136 ($34 OFF)

The SimpliSafe Doorbell is an easy-to-install video doorbell that works with other SimpliSafe smart home devices. It isn't compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO BUILDING A SMART HOME

Lutron Caseta Smart Home Dimmer Switch
Lutron
Lutron Amazon
SAVE NOW

$72 $49 ($23 OFF)

This is one of the best smart dimming switches and it works with all major smart ecosystems, including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant. 

THE BEST SMART LIGHT BULBS TO BUY

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$50 $25 ($25 OFF)

Amazon's newest (and redesigned) Echo Dot smart speaker is half off for Prime Day. 

THE SIMPLE TRICK TO MAKE YOUR SMART SPEAKERS SOUND BETTER 

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$100 $60 ($40 OFF)

Amazon's new Echo smart speaker, which is roughly twice the size of the Echo Dot, is almost half off for Prime Day.

WHICH $99 SMART SPEAKER SOUNDS BEST?

