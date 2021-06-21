Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Smart Home Gadget Deals of Prime Day 2021
From cameras, to smart speakers and beyond, here are the best discounts on smart home gadgets we've seen this Prime Day.
There's never been a better excuse to make your life easier with a few smart home gadgets than grabbing them at a discount on Prime Day. Here are the best deals on smart locks, security cameras, and other smart home gadgets we've seen so far.
$80 $50 ($30 OFF)
The Blink Indoor is a battery-powered smart home camera that you can place anywhere in your home. It works with Amazon Alexa.
$279 $181 ($98 OFF)
A three-pack of Eero's latest mesh router system is the cheapest it has ever been.
$35 $20 ($15 OFF)
The Blink Mini is a powered smart home camera that works with Amazon Alexa. It's one of best cheap smart home cameras you can buy.
$250 $180 ( $70 OFF)
The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is an easy-to-install smart lock that works with all major smart home ecosystems, including Alexa, Google Assistant and HomeKit.
$200 $100 ($100 OFF)
The Belkin SoundForm Elite is 2-in-1 gadget that works as a Alexa smart speaker and wireless charging pad.
$170 $136 ($34 OFF)
The SimpliSafe Doorbell is an easy-to-install video doorbell that works with other SimpliSafe smart home devices. It isn't compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant.
$72 $49 ($23 OFF)
This is one of the best smart dimming switches and it works with all major smart ecosystems, including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.
$50 $25 ($25 OFF)
Amazon's newest (and redesigned) Echo Dot smart speaker is half off for Prime Day.
$100 $60 ($40 OFF)
Amazon's new Echo smart speaker, which is roughly twice the size of the Echo Dot, is almost half off for Prime Day.