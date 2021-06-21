Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Prime Day Deals on Knives and EDC
Need a new pocket knife? Swiss Army Knife? Multi-tool? These deals are for you.
Looking for more Prime Day deals? Head over to our Best Prime Day Deals page to see all the top savings of Amazon Prime Day 2021.
Prime Day, Amazon's annual shopping holiday, is always full of surprises. One of them is the presence of a small collection of pocket knives, fixed-blade knives and multi-tools that'd be worth the money even without the discount. There's a classic Swiss Army model, and even some from our guides to the best fixed-blade knives and the best multi-tools — they made the cut, so to speak. Okay, enough of that, on to the deals.
$13 $8 (39% OFF)
Thanks to its skeletonized handle, Gerber's Paraframe Mini weighs in at a low 1.4 ounces. Its high-carbon stainless steal blade is easy to resharpen once it dulls, too.
$16 $12 (25% OFF)
The 3.3-inch blade of this all-black folding knife has a thumb stud for easy one-handed opening.
$50 $40 (20% OFF)
Even after so many decades, it's still hard to beat a Swiss Army as a reliable multipurpose pocket knife.
$29 $23 (21% OFF)
QSP's Parrot is cheap — especially today — but its construction includes solid materials like D2 tool steel and G10 or Micarta handle scales.
$90 $59 (35% OFF)
With a 3.98-inch blade, CRKT's Apoc is a larger folding knife, but it flips open fast and smooth on a ball-bearing pivot so it's still easy to use with one hand.
$20 $16 (18% OFF)
This fixed-blade knife is affordable but it's no slouch, thanks to Sandvik stainless steel and an extra-grippy handle.
$55 $48 (14% OFF)
Fishing calls for a different type of knife, and Bubba makes it.
$18 $14 (25% OFF)
The Dime may be small enough to fit on a keychain, but it still packs pliers, scissors, a knife, and, somehow, more.
$35 $24 (31% OFF)
For a deal on a full-sized multi-tool, check out this powerful model from Gerber.
$35 $24 (31% OFF)
This little survival tool only weighs two ounces but has 13 tools, including a fire-starting Ferro rod.