The Best Prime Day Deals on Knives and EDC

Need a new pocket knife? Swiss Army Knife? Multi-tool? These deals are for you.

By Tanner Bowden
knives
Prime Day, Amazon's annual shopping holiday, is always full of surprises. One of them is the presence of a small collection of pocket knives, fixed-blade knives and multi-tools that'd be worth the money even without the discount. There's a classic Swiss Army model, and even some from our guides to the best fixed-blade knives and the best multi-tools — they made the cut, so to speak. Okay, enough of that, on to the deals.

Gerber Paraframe Mini
Courtesy
Gerber
SAVE NOW

$13 $8 (39% OFF)

Thanks to its skeletonized handle, Gerber's Paraframe Mini weighs in at a low 1.4 ounces. Its high-carbon stainless steal blade is easy to resharpen once it dulls, too.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Folding Knife
Courtesy
Smith & Wesson
SAVE NOW

$16 $12 (25% OFF)

The 3.3-inch blade of this all-black folding knife has a thumb stud for easy one-handed opening.

Victorinox Swiss Army Evolution 14
Courtesy
Victorinox
SAVE NOW

$50 $40 (20% OFF)

Even after so many decades, it's still hard to beat a Swiss Army as a reliable multipurpose pocket knife.

QSP Parrot
Courtesy
QSP
SAVE NOW

$29 $23 (21% OFF)

QSP's Parrot is cheap — especially today — but its construction includes solid materials like D2 tool steel and G10 or Micarta handle scales.

CRKT Apoc
Courtesy
CRKT
SAVE NOW

$90 $59 (35% OFF)

With a 3.98-inch blade, CRKT's Apoc is a larger folding knife, but it flips open fast and smooth on a ball-bearing pivot so it's still easy to use with one hand.

READ OUR GUIDE TO COMMON KNIFE TERMS

Morakniv Companion
Courtesy
Morakniv
SAVE NOW

$20 $16 (18% OFF)

This fixed-blade knife is affordable but it's no slouch, thanks to Sandvik stainless steel and an extra-grippy handle.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST FIXED-BLADE KNIVES

Bubba Tapered Flex Fillet Fishing Knife
Courtesy
Bubba
SAVE NOW

$55 $48 (14% OFF)

Fishing calls for a different type of knife, and Bubba makes it.

Gerber Dime Mini Multi-Tool
Courtesy
Gerber
SAVE NOW

$18 $14 (25% OFF)

The Dime may be small enough to fit on a keychain, but it still packs pliers, scissors, a knife, and, somehow, more.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST MULTI-TOOLS

Gerber Gear 30-001364N Suspension-NXT Needle Nose Pliers Multitool with Pocket Clip, Steel
Courtesy
Gerber Gear
$35.00
$29.97 (14% off)
SHOP NOW

$35 $24 (31% OFF)

For a deal on a full-sized multi-tool, check out this powerful model from Gerber.

Tactica M.020 Camping Tool Card
Courtesy
Tactica
$23.98
SHOP NOW

$35 $24 (31% OFF)

This little survival tool only weighs two ounces but has 13 tools, including a fire-starting Ferro rod.

