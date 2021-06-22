Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Headphone Deals of Prime Day 2021
Whether you're looking for wireless earbuds or over-ear cans, there are plenty of great headphone deals right now.
From AirPods to the flagship ANC cans from Sony and Bose, Amazon's Prime Day has some great deals on every kind of headphone you could possible want. Here are the best we've seen so far.
$350 $248 ($102 OFF)
The Sony WH-1000XM4 are one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy, and they're cheaper than ever for Prime Day.
$399 $299 ($100 OFF)
The Headphones 700 are Bose's flagship noise-canceling headphones. This is the cheapest they've ever been.
$549 $522 ($27 OFF)
Amazon is selling Apple's expensive-but-elite noise-canceling headphones for $27 on Prime Day. The discount applies for model in every color.
$199 $160 ($39 OFF)
Apple's entry-level AirPods with a wireless charging case is on sale for Prime Day.
$249 $190 ($49 OFF)
Apple's noise-canceling AirPods are the best wireless earbuds that Apple offers. They support spatial audio and Dolby Atmos.
$150 $95 ($55 OFF)
The Jabra Elite 75t are excellent AirPod alternatives and for Prime Day, they are cheaper than ever.
$180 $114 ($66 OFF)
The Jabra Elite Active 75t are more rugged versions of Jabra's "non-active" Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds.
$120 80 ($40 OFF)
Amazon's newest wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation are cheaper than ever. (The models with the wireless charging case are also $40 off.)
$200 $170 ($30 OFF)
The Powerbeats Pro are some of our favorite sport-focused wireless earbuds. They are $30 off for Prime Day. Available in several different colors.
$250 $129 ($121 OFF)
Released in early 2019, The Jabra Elite 85h are excellent noise-canceling headphones and a cheaper alternative to Bose's and Sony's flagship models.
$140 $120 ($20 OFF)
Cambridge Audio is best know for its expensive hi-fi music systems, but the Melomania 1+ are arguably the best budget wireless earbuds you can buy.
$349 $299 ($50 OFF)
The beloved QuietComfort 35 II are still some of the best and most comfortable noise-canceling headphones you can buy.
$200 $78 ($122 OFF)
Released in 2020, the WH-CH710N are Sony's budget-friendly noise-canceling headphones. This is the cheapest they've ever been.
$200 $88 ($112 OFF)
The Sony WF-SP800N are the company’s mid-range wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation. This is the cheapest they've ever been.
$248 $118 ($130 OFF)
Released in mid-2019, the WH-XB900N are wireless noise-canceling headphones that are in Sony's "Extra Bass" line.
$50 $38 ($12 OFF)
The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 is a solid pair of budget noise-canceling headphones. Normally $50, you can stag a pair for $12 off.
