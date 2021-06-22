Today's Top Stories
The Best Prime Day Deals on Cookware Will Make You an At-Home Master Chef

From blending to sautéing, these are the cookware deals to know this Prime Day.

By Tyler Chin
appliances
Courtesy

While Prime Day is an opportune time to shop for new gadgets and tech, I spend Prime Day looking for new cooking tools. Do I need a new blender? Definitely not, but when the Holy Grail of blenders is on sale, I think I might just buy one anyway. Oh no, a high-end rice cooker is on sale — might need to add that to cart, too. We combed through Prime Day deals on all things cookware to find the gear that you should actually care about. From a knife sharpener to a Margaritaville cocktail maker, here are Prime Day's best cookware deals.

1 Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$550 $279 (49% OFF)

If you're looking to buy a blender, Vitamix is the brand to shop, and it's never been more affordable than right now.

2 T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set, 12-Piece
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$110 $72 (34% OFF)

Get a whole bunch of cooking essentials from the leading nonstick brand, T-fal.

3 Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 ($30 OFF)

This is one of the best cooking thermometers you can buy from a brand that takes food prep seriously.

4 COSORI Smart WiFi Air Fryer
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$120 $80 (34% OFF)

Finally get in on that air fryer trend, whether or not it actually means anything.

5 Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$120 $55 ($65 OFF)

A whole meal in an instant? Yep, that's the Instant Pot.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST INSTANT POT RECIPES

6 Calphalon Performance Cool Touch Countertop Toaster Oven
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$300 $199 (34% OFF)

With 12 cooking presets, there's almost nothing this toaster oven can't do.

7 Stasher Storage Bag
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$12 $8 (30% OFF)

Quit polluting the planet with single-use plastic storage bags and go for reusable Stasher bags. 

8 Zojirushi NS-TSC18 Micom 10-Cup Rice Cooker
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$235 $174 ($61 OFF)

The perfect rice every time is possible when you make it in a Zojirushi rice cooker. 

9 Calphalon Precision Control 2-Slice Toaster
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$60 $40 ($20 OFF)

Bad toast is toast. Get this Calphalon toaster to get six shade settings, a bagel warming option and a countdown LED timer.

10 Breville Joule Sous Vide
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$250 $160 ($90 OFF)

The trick to making professional chef-quality meals is using a sous vide circulator. Here's one of our favorites for 36% off.

READ OUR GUIDE TO SOUS VIDE CIRCULATORS

11 Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers, Set of 21
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$29 $20 ($9 OFF)

Leftovers for the whole week and for everyone you know.

12 George Foreman GR0040B Classic Plate Grill
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$29 $21 (25% OFF)

Chances are you're smarter than Michael Scott, and you won't burn your foot on a Foreman grill. 

13 USA Pan Half Sheet Baking Pan and Bakeable Nonstick Cooling Rack
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$30 $22 (27% OFF)

Almost all professional chefs swear by baking sheets, and it's time you swear by them, too. 

14 Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$500 $400 ($100 OFF)

"If you like piña coladas, then you'll like this machine." I think those are the lyrics.

15 Zwilling J.A. Henckels 4-Stage Pull Through Knife Sharpener
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$40 $30 ($10 OFF)

Keeping your knives sharp as hell doesn't have to be hard.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

