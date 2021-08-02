Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Made In's End-of-Summer Sale Has Everything for Your Kitchen
From saucepans and frying pans to wine glasses and bakeware, you can find it on sale here.
When it comes to cookware and kitchen essentials, few brands do it better than Made In. If you've been looking through your kitchen and see some gaps or would just like to upgrade your cookware with some of the best you can buy, now is the time to do it. For its End-of-Summer sale, Made In has discounted a number of essential items by 20 percent with code SUMMER20 until 8/8.
You will find saucepans and stockpots that include everything you'd need to prepare a feast alongside wine glass sets and plateware that stand up to anything you throw at them. Below are some of the highlights.
$65 $52 (20% OFF)
Carbon steel is the perfect blend of stainless steel and cast iron.
$69 $55 (20% OFF)
This clay baking dish is durable enough for daily use and looks good enough for serving.
$95 $76 (20% OFF)
These good-looking plates are made in England from some of the finest clay in the world.
$119 $95 (20% OFF)
The perfect pot to make your favorite chili or pasta.