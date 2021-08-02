Today's Top Stories
1
A Monthly Fee to Use a Car's Built-In Features?
2
Tommy John’s Apollo Briefs Are Ideal for Summer
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
This Timepiece Is Inspired by a 1984 Land Rover

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Made In's End-of-Summer Sale Has Everything for Your Kitchen

From saucepans and frying pans to wine glasses and bakeware, you can find it on sale here.

By Will Porter
carbon steel
Made In

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

When it comes to cookware and kitchen essentials, few brands do it better than Made In. If you've been looking through your kitchen and see some gaps or would just like to upgrade your cookware with some of the best you can buy, now is the time to do it. For its End-of-Summer sale, Made In has discounted a number of essential items by 20 percent with code SUMMER20 until 8/8.

You will find saucepans and stockpots that include everything you'd need to prepare a feast alongside wine glass sets and plateware that stand up to anything you throw at them. Below are some of the highlights.

SAVE NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Made In Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In
SAVE NOW

$65 $52 (20% OFF)

Carbon steel is the perfect blend of stainless steel and cast iron. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAST IRON

Made In 10x6.6" Oval Gratin Dish
Made In
SAVE NOW

$69 $55 (20% OFF)

This clay baking dish is durable enough for daily use and looks good enough for serving. 

READ ABOUT AN EXCELLENT NEW THERMOMETER

Dinner Plates
Made In
SAVE NOW

$95 $76 (20% OFF)

These good-looking plates are made in England from some of the finest clay in the world. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

6-Quart Stainless Clad Stock Pot
Made In
SHOP AT MADE IN

$119 $95 (20% OFF)

The perfect pot to make your favorite chili or pasta.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
The Dyson Pure Cool Link Purifying Fan Is on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 Watches We Love From Timex, on Sale Now
This Is the First Sale on the Jaybird Vista 2
Save up to $400 on Floyd's Made-In-USA Furniture
This Good-Looking Stoic Cooler Is Super Affordable
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
Sony's Best ANC Headphones Are Cheaper Than Ever
Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Camping Gear
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now