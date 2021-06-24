Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Made In's Industry Sale Has Everything for Your Kitchen
From woks and frying pans to serving plates and cutlery, you can find it on sale here.
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
When it comes to cookware and kitchen essentials, few brands do it better than Made In. If you've been looking through your kitchen and see some gaps or would just like to upgrade your cookware with some of the best you can buy, now is the time to do it. Made In has discounted its entire site for its Industry sale, with tiers of deals ranging from 10 to 25 percent.
You will find complete sets of cookware that include everything you'd need to prepare a feast alongside wine glass sets and kitchen knives that stand up to anything you throw at them. Below are some of the highlights.
$766 $575 (25% OFF)
This set includes stainless steel, carbon steel and non-stick cookware that can do anything.
$425 $340 (20% OFF)
This set has every knife you'll ever need.
$65 $57 (12% OFF)
Carbon steel is the perfect blend of stainless steel and cast iron.
$69 $52 (25% OFF)
This clay baking dish is durable enough for daily use and looks good enough for serving.