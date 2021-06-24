Today's Top Stories
Made In's Industry Sale Has Everything for Your Kitchen

From woks and frying pans to serving plates and cutlery, you can find it on sale here.

By Will Porter
carbon steel
Made In

When it comes to cookware and kitchen essentials, few brands do it better than Made In. If you've been looking through your kitchen and see some gaps or would just like to upgrade your cookware with some of the best you can buy, now is the time to do it. Made In has discounted its entire site for its Industry sale, with tiers of deals ranging from 10 to 25 percent.

You will find complete sets of cookware that include everything you'd need to prepare a feast alongside wine glass sets and kitchen knives that stand up to anything you throw at them. Below are some of the highlights.

SHOP NOW

Made In Sous Chef Set
Made In
Made In
SAVE NOW

$766 $575 (25% OFF)

This set includes stainless steel, carbon steel and non-stick cookware that can do anything.  

READ HOW TO CLEAN STAINLESS STEEL

Made In Knife Set
Made In
Made In
SAVE NOW

$425 $340 (20% OFF)

This set has every knife you'll ever need. 

READ MORE ABOUT KITCHEN KNIVES

Made In Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In
Made In
SAVE NOW

$65 $57 (12% OFF)

Carbon steel is the perfect blend of stainless steel and cast iron. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAST IRON

Made In 10x6.6" Oval Gratin Dish
Made In
Made In
SAVE NOW

$69 $52 (25% OFF)

This clay baking dish is durable enough for daily use and looks good enough for serving. 

READ ABOUT AN EXCELLENT NEW THERMOMETER

