Host the Holidays Right With Kitchen and Cookware Deals from All-Clad, Staub, Our Place and More

While some folks use the year-end holiday months as a reason to travel, a lot of us end up hosting those very travelers, be they friends, family or some combination therein. One of the more significant responsibilities of hosting during the holidays (usually) is keeping everyone fed, especially on days like Thanksgiving and Christmas. That responsibility can be made all the simpler with the right set of tools — we're talking cookware, kitchen gadgets, dinnerware and more.

Well, right now is the perfect time to prepare, as a number of our favorite retailers specializing in that very gear — including Sur La Table, Williams Sonoma, Our Place, Amazon, Target, etc. — are having some stellar sales right now. And you can find everything from frying pans to espresso machines at a discount. So if you know you've got some hosting ahead of you and you want to make sure your kitchen is adequately prepared, you'll definitely want to check out the deals on some of our favorite gear that we've picked out below.