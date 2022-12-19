Today's Top Stories
Host the Holidays Right With Kitchen and Cookware Deals from All-Clad, Staub, Our Place and More

From Christmas to New Year's Eve, you'll be the perfect host with savings on this gear.

By Sean Tirman
our place always pan
Our Place

While some folks use the year-end holiday months as a reason to travel, a lot of us end up hosting those very travelers, be they friends, family or some combination therein. One of the more significant responsibilities of hosting during the holidays (usually) is keeping everyone fed, especially on days like Thanksgiving and Christmas. That responsibility can be made all the simpler with the right set of tools — we're talking cookware, kitchen gadgets, dinnerware and more.

Well, right now is the perfect time to prepare, as a number of our favorite retailers specializing in that very gear — including Sur La Table, Williams Sonoma, Our Place, Amazon, Target, etc. — are having some stellar sales right now. And you can find everything from frying pans to espresso machines at a discount. So if you know you've got some hosting ahead of you and you want to make sure your kitchen is adequately prepared, you'll definitely want to check out the deals on some of our favorite gear that we've picked out below.

Our Place
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
SAVE NOW

$145 $99 (32% OFF)

Staub
Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
SAVE NOW

$290 $120 (59% OFF)

Lodge
Lodge Cast Iron Combo Cooker
SAVE NOW

$75 $40 (50% OFF)

Staub
Staub Rectangular Bakers, Set of 3
SAVE NOW

$243 $100 (59% OFF)

Our Place
Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo
SAVE NOW

$240 $195 (19% OFF)

Gourmia
Gourmia Air Fryer Oven 7-quart
SAVE NOW

$120 $76 (37% OFF)

Anova
Anova Precision Cooker Nano Sous Vide
SAVE NOW

$149 $75 (50% OFF)

All-Clad
All-Clad Copper Core Fry Pan 8-inch
SAVE NOW

$185 $150 (19% OFF)

Le Creuset
Le Creuset 5-Piece Signature Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set
Now 30% off
SAVE NOW

$820 $575 (29% OFF)

All-Clad
All-Clad NS1 Nonstick Induction 13-Piece Cookware Set
SAVE NOW

$900 $600 (33% OFF)

KitchenAid
KitchenAid Professional 5 Qt Mixer
SAVE NOW

$450 $250 (44% OFF)

Le Creuset
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Deep Oven 5 1/4-Qt.
SAVE NOW

$380 $200 (47% OFF)

Great Jones
The Cast-Iron Family
SAVE NOW

$390 $300 (23% OFF)

Crock-Pot
Crock-Pot Stainless Steel 8 Quart Pressure Cooker
SAVE NOW

$252 $188 (25% OFF)

Sur La Table
Sur La Table Bistro 24-Piece Dinnerware Set
SAVE NOW

$300 $180 (20% OFF)

All-Clad
All-Clad Stainless-Steel Nonstick Roasting Pan with Rack
SAVE NOW

$300 $200 (33% OFF)

