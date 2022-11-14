Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
3 Vacheron Novelties You Will Not Want to Miss
3
Our Editors Pick the 60 Best Products for Winter
4
The Jackets You See in 'Yellowstone,' Explained
5
Three Winter Layers to Wear Every Single Day

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save Big on Some of the Best Weed Vapes (and More) at Vapor's Huge Black Friday Sale

Brands included in the deals range from Arizer to Storz & Bickel, XMax, Davinci and so many more.

By Sean Tirman
five vape pens
Courtesy

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Everyone knows how stressful the holidays can be, with shopping for gifts, visiting with family, dealing with travel and more all on the table. But a little puff or two from your favorite weed vape might help calm the nerves. If you don't have one, you need a new one and/or you know someone who might need to indulge a bit this year, we've got great news: Vapor, one of the leading weed vape retailers, has already launched its huge Black Friday Sale with savings on brands including Pax, DaVinci, Storz & Bickel and so many more.

All you have to do to score 25 percent off is add whatever you want from the site to your cart and punch in code BF25 at checkout (and it even applies to things already on sale). Furthermore, there are some brand-exclusive discounts, as well. For instance, Arizer's catalog is actually an even better deal at 30 percent off with code ARIZER30. And Higher Standards (makers of some of our favorite bongs, bubblers and one-hitters) has some exclusive deals, too (check the site for the proper codes).

Better still: the discounts don't apply only to vapes. You can also score pipes, bongs, rolling papers, accessories and more. The long and short of it is: a sale like this doesn't pop up often. So whether you're shopping for yourself, others or some combination, you'll want to hop on these deals while you can, as they end after November 30. To help you in your search, we've picked out a bunch of our favorites below.

SAVE NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Arizer
Arizer Solo II Vaporizer
SAVE NOW

$250 $116 (54% OFF W/ CODE ARIZER30)

Higher Standards
Higher Standards Heavy Duty Riggler
SAVE NOW

$150 $100 (33% OFF W/ CODE RIGGLER50)

Davinci
DaVinci IQC Precision Vaporizer
SAVE NOW

$199 $150 (25% OFF W/ CODE BF25)

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE DAVINCI IQC

Stündenglass
Stundenglass Gravity Hookah V2
$650 AT VAPOR.COM

$650 $488 (25% OFF W/ CODE BF25)

PAX Labs
PAX 3 Vaporizer Complete Kit
SAVE NOW

$250 $188 (25% OFF W/ CODE BF25)

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE PAX 3

Marley Natural
Marley Natural Smoked Glass Taster
SAVE NOW

$20 $15 (25% OFF W/ CODE BF25)

XMax
XMax Starry 3.0 Vaporizer
SAVE NOW

$89 $67 (25% OFF W/ CODE BF25)

Davinci
DaVinci Dosage Grinder
SAVE NOW

$70 $53 (25% OFF W/ CODE BF25)

Storz & Bickel
Storz & Bickel Mighty Portable Vaporizer
SAVE NOW

$349 $262 (25% OFF W/ CODE BF25)

Eyce
Eyce Mini Beaker Water Pipe
SAVE NOW

$40 $30 (25% OFF W/ CODE BF25)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Weed
The Best Budget Vape Is Even Cheaper Right Now
Save Your Wrist With an Electric Weed Grinder
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save On a Beautiful, Dishwasher Safe Bong Today
The 10 Best Chillum and One-Hitter Pipes of 2022
What the Hell Is a Chillum?
Pax’s New Vapes Make Smoking Weed Easier Than Ever
30+ Weed Gifts to Delight Any Cannabis Enthusiast
The 10 Best Weed Grinders of 2022
The 11 Best Bubbler Pipes for a Smoother Smoke
Bubbler Pipes: Everything You Need to Know