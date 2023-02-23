The Ultraboost family from has stood as one of the brand's most iconic stables for many years — and for good reason. The innovative foam makeup of each design generates a rich sense of plushness and comfort, one that's often envied by other running shoe brands. Still, the impactful and popular profiles have been at the mercy of one factor: weight. These comfy kicks can be great for creating a pillow-like aesthetic underfoot, but the heavier fill doesn't necessarily lend itself to more efficient, less clunky training scenarios.

Well, it appears the three-striped brand has listened to the critiques and answered with its latest launch — the . Boasting a slimmed down frame designed for more performance-oriented pacing, this all-new silhouette aims to serve as a testament to Adidas's constant strive to take its innovations to the next level.

It's fitting that this new kick falls on the 10th anniversary of Boost technology, too, showcasing the brand's dedication to the running discipline while also understanding the enjoyment that can be had with well-equipped sneakers.

"Running with tired or heavy legs can be uncomfortable, and heavy shoes may play a role in this sensation for some people," says Doctors of Running founder and chief editor Dr. Matthew Klein. "Lighter shoes, however, tend to make running more efficient, meaning they can potentially improve performance for both elite runners but also entry and everyday runners."

The Ultraboost Light Is a Direct Response to Customer Feedback

We've jogged and trained with a number of Ultraboost silhouettes since the brand first unveiled the technology 10 years ago. While there's a resounding sense of coziness and underfoot comfort, these profiles are by no means meant for the long haul. There's simply too much weight across the shoe, making pickups and toe-offs quite the challenge once mileage begins to stack up. It's not just us that feel this way, either — weight issues have always plagued the Ultraboost family, limiting their wearability across more extended running modalities.

Thankfully, though, the brand has heard these qualms of athletes, and as a result, designed an all-new material for this latest sneaker — Light Boost. Coming in 30 percent lighter than its predecessor, this revamped composition is poised to deliver the same comfort and cushioning with an elevated sense of energy return and responsiveness.

Other Features You Should Note About the New Adidas Ultraboost Light

Of course, Light Boost is not the sole innovation at play with the all-new Ultraboost Light. the silhouette also houses a redesigned Linear Energy Point across the sole for added responsiveness in each stride. This reworked tech was designed to work in tandem with the latest Light Boost composition, promoting a better energy return for the most efficient running experience possible.

The Adidas Ultraboost Light also showcases a Primeknit+ Upper for improved breathability — another testament to this sneaker's higher mileage capabilites — as well as a Continental Natural Performance Outsole for boosted grip and traction. Lastly, the Ultraboost Light is the latest example of the brand's continued sustainability efforts, boasting a 10 percent lower carbon footprint when compared to previous Ultraboost iterations.

Adidas Poses a Challenge to Athletes with the Ultraboost Light Launch

While the all-new silhouette is certainly enough to cheer about, Adidas is taking it a step further by challenging all athletes of any running experience to get out and move this March. The Just You and Your Run challenge runs from March 2–12 with the goal of tallying 3,000,000 kilometers (1,864,113 miles) across all participants through the brand's .

If you contribute to this challenge, you'll receive a complementary Ultraboost Light badge within the platform. According to the brand, members of the also have the chance to win a pair of personalized Ultraboost Light shoes.

Where to Buy the Adidas Ultraboost Light

Starting today, the Adidas Ultraboost Light is available online as an early access for select Adidas rewards members for $190. Full availability is set for Friday, March 3. According to the brand, there will be three colorways available at the start — a white/solar red/core black profile, a solar red/core black/night metallic sneaker as well as a 10th anniversary black and yellow silhouette.

It's always nice to see brands innovate as a result of customer feedback. Here's hoping the Ultraboost Light is an example of innovation for the good of a product and not just marketing fodder.