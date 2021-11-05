Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
8 of the Coolest New Pieces of Bike Gear, All Under $100
We like new bike gear, and we like deals. We thought you might like the combo, too.
In a post-2020 world, it's safe to say that thanks to the Covid bike boom, many of us now own a bike, whether it's a commuter, e-bike, mountain bike or something in-between. And with bike ownership comes certain responsibilities — such as, keeping up with all the cool new bike gear that's being released. Luckily, we also like keeping up with new releases in the two-wheeled world, so we've done the hard work of rounding up all of this fall's new, exciting gear, all less than $100. All you have to do is decide what you're going to buy first, Decisions, decisions...
No more digging through your pockets on rides when you need to access your cell — this rugged phone mount allows you to have access to your phone, front and center. Leave it flat and use your maps or GPS, or flip it up and film your ride with ease. The magnetic/mechanical mounting technology is ultra-strong during rides, and when you need to answer a call or a text, release the phone with the press of a button. Note: Grab an Everyday Case ($39.95) or a Universal Adapter ($29.95) to use this mount. Both pair with a bunch of other cool Peak Design mounts and accessories too.
The Prince of Darkness himself signed off on this limited-edition jersey, so snag one while you can — we have a feeling they'll go fast. Aside from sheer style points, this fleece-lined number is wind-resistant, super warm, and features three elastic-topped jersey pockets for extra storage needs.
Cut down on space and weight, and heighten visibility with this packable helmet. The Loop got a refresh this fall with a new colorway featuring a graphite grey finish with high-viz details. Pair safety with award-winning innovation this fall and beyond. The 174 Hudson edition of the Loop helmet is available for presale now, and starts shipping December 3rd.
One of the most efficient and useful items you can bring on any bike ride, from a neighborhood jaunt to a weeks-long bikepacking adventure, is the humble multi-tool. And at far less than $100, this one's our pick. On one end you've got a chainbreaker, and on the other, a retractable utility blade. The chain tool is operated by an included 3mm hex L key, which also doubles as a tire plug inserter. Wolf Tooth's multi-tool works alone, or in concert with their other 8-Bit System multi-tools — we also love the 8-Bit Pack Pliers for the same price.
Just in case you didn't get enough Ozzy-inspired vibes from the jersey earlier on this list, we're also including the collaboration All-Road Bar Bag: use it off-road or on, depending on your preference. The bar bag is made from durable 600D polyester, features a waterproof zipper, and has a 1.7 liter capacity. Add in the convenient zippered side pocket, and you've got everything you need, at your fingertips. Bonus points if you toss in the Wolf Tooth multi-tool.
This mountain bike-style helmet is a snazzy and affordable way to keep your brain safe, which checks just about all the boxes when it comes to bike lids. Fox Racing combined MIPS tech with a lightweight fit system and extended coverage, as well as optimized venting, to create a helmet that is lightweight at 390 grams, breathable and pretty darn good looking. And if it's on this list, you know it's cost-efficient to boot.
We tote-ally love totes. (Sorry for that.) They're functional, practical, and relatively stylish, depending on your pick. Chrome Industries took their beloved Barrage packpack, and transformed it into a shoulder bag that is just as bombproof as its predecessor. This tote uses an 100 percent welded waterproof liner and abrasion resistant nylon shell to keep your goods safe and dry, and ups the function factor with separate wet/dry compartments, an expandable cargo net, side access compression straps and a water bottle compartment. In our opinion, there's not much more you can ask of a bag.
Priority says it best: this lock is simple to use, tough and compact. The unique folding design allows for a small footprint and easy packing, while its flexibility makes it easy to use. A 33 inch circumference allows for secure attachment to your bike and whatever pole or bike rack you have access to. When folded down, the lock is less than eight inches tall. The Foldylock is now available for pre-sale in the brand's newest high visibility green colorway, 174 Hudson.