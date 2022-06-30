Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Nike Is Offering 40% Off a Ton of Gear, from Running to Golf and More
The Swoosh marks products down frequently, but rarely are there this many deals on top products all at the same time.
We see deals on Nike's website all year long, but it's usually just because a colorway of a specific shoe that is running out of stock or it's getting late in a particular product's lifecycle. Rarely do we see a full sale section with hefty markdowns on products we actually want. Right now, however, is one of the best, most well-stocked sale sections we've seen — with discounts up to 40 percent, to boot.
If you want to pick up a pair of the fastest running shoes you can buy, you can get 'em for a discount. If you want to cop a Tiger Woods-worthy polo for your next round of golf, there are multiple to choose from. You can also get hype-worthy sneakers, yoga gear, tennis gear and even selects from Nike's ACG line, which has seen a resurgence in the past few years.
SAVE NOW