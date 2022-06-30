Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Nike Is Offering 40% Off a Ton of Gear, from Running to Golf and More

The Swoosh marks products down frequently, but rarely are there this many deals on top products all at the same time.

By Will Porter
nike shoes
Nike

We see deals on Nike's website all year long, but it's usually just because a colorway of a specific shoe that is running out of stock or it's getting late in a particular product's lifecycle. Rarely do we see a full sale section with hefty markdowns on products we actually want. Right now, however, is one of the best, most well-stocked sale sections we've seen — with discounts up to 40 percent, to boot.

If you want to pick up a pair of the fastest running shoes you can buy, you can get 'em for a discount. If you want to cop a Tiger Woods-worthy polo for your next round of golf, there are multiple to choose from. You can also get hype-worthy sneakers, yoga gear, tennis gear and even selects from Nike's ACG line, which has seen a resurgence in the past few years.

1 Waffle One Crater
Nike
Nike
SHOP AT NIKE

$110 $81 (26% OFF)

2 Nike Dri-FIT ADV Tiger Woods Golf Polo
Nike
Nike
SHOP AT NIKE

$85 $64 (24% OFF)

3 Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% Flyknit Ekiden Road Racing Shoes
Nike
nike
SHOP AT NIKE

$275 $205 (25% OFF)

4 Nike ACG "Snowgrass" Cargo Shorts
Nike
Nike
SHOP AT NIKE

$110 $89 (19% OFF)

5 Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike
nike
SHOP AT NIKE

$180 $125 (30% OFF)

6 Nike Air Force 1 '07 Craft Men's Shoes
Nike
nike
SHOP AT NIKE

$120 $84 (30% OFF)

7 Nike Dri-FIT Trail Running T-Shirt
Nike
SHOP AT NIKE

$35 $29 (17% OFF)

8 Nike Air Max Pre-Day
Nike
nike
SHOP AT NIKE

$140 $83 (40% OFF)

9 Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2
Nike
nike
SHOP AT NIKE

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

10 Nike Free Run 2
Nike
Nike
SHOP AT NIKE

$110 $67 (39% OFF)

11 Wildhorse 7 Trail Running Shoes
Nike
Nike
SHOP AT NIKE

$130 $90 (30% OFF)

