Do You Still Have FSA Money Left Over? Here Are 10 Ways to Use It Before It Runs Out

If you have healthcare through your employer, you probably have access to a flexible spending account (or an FSA) that’s meant to be used for things like copays, prescriptions and other medical expenses. These accounts are mostly on a “use it or lose it” basis though. While the standard expiration date is December 31, some policies allow for a two-and-a-half-month grace period or to even let you roll $500 into the next year. If you have a flexible policy like this, that means your leftover FSA money could expire on March 15 — it's important to check your policy and with your employer to determine if this is the case.

If you do have money left over (and FSA Store has said that more than $400 million is forfeited each year in FSA funds) here are some of the 10 products you can buy using your FSA, because hey, you might as well.

First Aid Kit

Get yourself a little first aid kit and be ready for your next bump or bruise.

Huckberry MyMedic The Solo Compact First Aid Kit MyMedic huckberry.com $32.98 SHOP NOW

Maude Condoms

Not everyone thinks of it this way, but condoms are absolutely healthcare, and can be bought using your FSA. These ones from Maude are thin, and are made without any harmful chemicals.

Get Maude 10 Ultra-Thin Latex Condoms Maude getmaude.com $12.00 SHOP NOW

Roman

Doctors say that over half of all men will deal with ED at some point. Treat the problem with effective and reliable medicine that comes in discreet packaging.



Roman Roman Roman Roman SHOP NOW

Hims

If you’d like another option for ED meds, Hims is worth checking out. They offer several different kinds of medicine at a few different price points.

Hims Hims Hims forhims.com SHOP NOW

Scout Contact Lenses

Scout is Warby Parker's brand of daily contacts. The contacts are moist, long-lasting and FSA-eligible.

Scout by Warby Parker Scout warbyparker.com/contacts/scout $55.00 SHOP NOW

Warby Parker Glasses

Been meaning to update your look? You might as well spring for a new pair of frames or at least a pair of backups, because Warby Parker’s glasses can be paid for from your FSA.



Warby Parker Warby Parker Warby Parker warbyparker.com $95.00 SHOP NOW

Felix Gray Blue Light Glasses

If your job involves staring at a screen all day, you should consider picking up a pair of blue light glasses from Felix Gray. They’re made to counteract the eye-strain that comes with looking at screens all day.



Felix Gray Felix Gray Blue Light Glasses Felix Gray felixgray.com SHOP NOW

Zeiss Lens Wipes

Keep your glasses clean and your eyes happy with a big box of eyeglass cleaning wipes that should last you at least a couple of years.

Amazon ZEISS Eyeglass Cleaning Wipes Zeiss amazon.com $36.99 SHOP NOW

Sunscreen

You might not be thinking about sunscreen as a medical item but it most certainly is. Good to stock up now before the summer arrives.

Nordstrom Clinique for Men Broad Spectrum SPF 21 Moisturizer Clinique for Men Nordstrom $31.00 SHOP NOW

Thermometer

You've probably been seeing these thermometers around since the start of the pandemic. If you haven't picked one up for yourself, you should do it now. This is much better than sticking something in your ear, under your tongue or *ahem* somewhere else.

FSA Store Vicks Non Contact Infrared Body Thermometer Vicks fsastore.com $70.00 SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io