Do You Still Have FSA Money Left Over? Here Are 10 Ways to Use It Before It Runs Out

If you have healthcare through your employer, you probably have access to a flexible spending account (or an FSA) that’s meant to be used for things like copays, prescriptions and other medical expenses. These accounts are mostly on a “use it or lose it” basis though. While the standard expiration date is December 31, some policies allow for a two-and-a-half-month grace period or to even let you roll $500 into the next year. If you have a flexible policy like this, that means your leftover FSA money could expire on March 15 — it's important to check your policy and with your employer to determine if this is the case.
If you do have money left over (and FSA Store has said that more than $400 million is forfeited each year in FSA funds) here are some of the 10 products you can buy using your FSA, because hey, you might as well.
First Aid Kit
Get yourself a little first aid kit and be ready for your next bump or bruise.
If your job involves staring at a screen all day, you should consider picking up a pair of blue light glasses from Felix Gray. They’re made to counteract the eye-strain that comes with looking at screens all day.
You've probably been seeing these thermometers around since the start of the pandemic. If you haven't picked one up for yourself, you should do it now. This is much better than sticking something in your ear, under your tongue or *ahem* somewhere else.
DUER's jeans are breathable, lightweight and durable, allowing you to look great and move freely. Add some of the most comfortable pants available to your spring wardrobe with this deal — use code GP at checkout.
ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones, considering they are refurbished.
This hunting-inspired waxed jacket is one of Flint and Tinder's best products. It is naturally water-resistant thanks to a waxed cotton shell and will keep you warm with a flannel lining from Abraham Moons, one of the UK's oldest mills.
It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.
The Casper Original Mattress is our pick for the best mattress for side sleepers as part of our best mattress guide. This is the one that started it all for Casper and is still a great pick, no matter how you sleep.
Roku has taken its streaming tech and combined it with a soundbar, giving you an all-in-one experience. For this price, it is a great option if you want to add a soundbar and streaming to your TV but don't want one of the more expensive speakers.
We seriously can't take our eyes off this desk. With WFH looking like the future, investing in a nice desk for your home is a purchase you will not regret. This mid-century design will look good with just about anything.
A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow).
Double-walled vacuum insulation lets you fill it with hot coffee in the morning and switch ice water in the afternoon. The cap is a game changer — it has a handle for easy carrying and a clever magnetic top that stays out of the way when open and is leakproof when closed.
Patagonia knows outdoor gear — it has been one of the industry leaders since founder Yvon Chouinard started making climbing gear at his home in the late 50s. This jacket is made from a recycled wool blend that makes it a super comfy three-season layer.
These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look good on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers.
As we inch closer to cookout season, each day brings another opportunity to bolster your outdoor seating setup. This rattan group is affordable, has seating for four people and has a coffee table perfect for drinks and hot dogs.
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring.
Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
A bifold is the wallet design we all know and love. It is slim and low-profile, but still protects all of your cards and cash. This one is made with leather from Red Wing's tannery in Minnesota that will only get better with time.
These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests as well as extended exposure to tropical humidity, hurricane-force water and desert sandstorm conditions.
If you want a mask with more protection and versatility than a simple cloth mask, check out this one from Outdoor Research. It has adjustable straps to keep your fit dialed and comes with three replaceable filters that block out 95 percent of particles.
