Today's Top Stories
1
Introducing The Gear Patrol Podcast
2
10 of the Best Beers Brewed by Women
3
5 Ways to Get The Most Out of the Dock on macOS
4
The 12 Best Camping Chairs of 2021
5
10 Gadgets Under $25 for the Home Office

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Do You Still Have FSA Money Left Over? Here Are 10 Ways to Use It Before It Runs Out

Most flexible spending accounts operate on a “use it or lose it” basis, and some policies allow for it to be spent until March 15.

By Scott Ulrich
fsa is about to expire gear patrol full lead
Hims

If you have healthcare through your employer, you probably have access to a flexible spending account (or an FSA) that’s meant to be used for things like copays, prescriptions and other medical expenses. These accounts are mostly on a “use it or lose it” basis though. While the standard expiration date is December 31, some policies allow for a two-and-a-half-month grace period or to even let you roll $500 into the next year. If you have a flexible policy like this, that means your leftover FSA money could expire on March 15 — it's important to check your policy and with your employer to determine if this is the case.

If you do have money left over (and FSA Store has said that more than $400 million is forfeited each year in FSA funds) here are some of the 10 products you can buy using your FSA, because hey, you might as well.

First Aid Kit

Get yourself a little first aid kit and be ready for your next bump or bruise.

Huckberry
MyMedic The Solo Compact First Aid Kit
MyMedic huckberry.com
$32.98
SHOP NOW

Maude Condoms

Not everyone thinks of it this way, but condoms are absolutely healthcare, and can be bought using your FSA. These ones from Maude are thin, and are made without any harmful chemicals.

Get Maude
10 Ultra-Thin Latex Condoms
Maude getmaude.com
$12.00
SHOP NOW

Roman

Doctors say that over half of all men will deal with ED at some point. Treat the problem with effective and reliable medicine that comes in discreet packaging.

Roman
Roman
Roman Roman
SHOP NOW

Hims

If you’d like another option for ED meds, Hims is worth checking out. They offer several different kinds of medicine at a few different price points.

Hims
Hims
Hims forhims.com
SHOP NOW

Scout Contact Lenses

Scout is Warby Parker's brand of daily contacts. The contacts are moist, long-lasting and FSA-eligible.

Scout by Warby Parker
Scout warbyparker.com/contacts/scout
$55.00
SHOP NOW

Warby Parker Glasses

Been meaning to update your look? You might as well spring for a new pair of frames or at least a pair of backups, because Warby Parker’s glasses can be paid for from your FSA.

Warby Parker
Warby Parker
Warby Parker warbyparker.com
$95.00
SHOP NOW

Felix Gray Blue Light Glasses

If your job involves staring at a screen all day, you should consider picking up a pair of blue light glasses from Felix Gray. They’re made to counteract the eye-strain that comes with looking at screens all day.

Felix Gray
Felix Gray Blue Light Glasses
Felix Gray felixgray.com
SHOP NOW

Zeiss Lens Wipes

Keep your glasses clean and your eyes happy with a big box of eyeglass cleaning wipes that should last you at least a couple of years.

Amazon
ZEISS Eyeglass Cleaning Wipes
Zeiss amazon.com
$36.99
SHOP NOW

Sunscreen

You might not be thinking about sunscreen as a medical item but it most certainly is. Good to stock up now before the summer arrives.

Nordstrom
Clinique for Men Broad Spectrum SPF 21 Moisturizer
Clinique for Men Nordstrom
$31.00
SHOP NOW

Thermometer

You've probably been seeing these thermometers around since the start of the pandemic. If you haven't picked one up for yourself, you should do it now. This is much better than sticking something in your ear, under your tongue or *ahem* somewhere else.

FSA Store
Vicks Non Contact Infrared Body Thermometer
Vicks fsastore.com
$70.00
SHOP NOW
Related Stories
This Smartwatch Can Help Track Your Health
Which to Buy: Smartwatch or Fitness Tracker?
What I Learned from a Month of Whoop

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

man fixing duer gear
DUER Exclusive Sale

SHOP NOW

15% OFF W/ CODE GP

DUER's jeans are breathable, lightweight and durable, allowing you to look great and move freely. Add some of the most comfortable pants available to your spring wardrobe with this deal — use code GP at checkout.

ReGeneration by Knoll
ReGeneration by Knoll
Knoll skimresources.com
$519 $610

$91 OFF (15%)

ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Refurbished
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Refurbished
Sony skimresources.com
$228 $350

$122 OFF (34%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones, considering they are refurbished.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder skimresources.com
$168 $258

$90 OFF (35%)

This hunting-inspired waxed jacket is one of Flint and Tinder's best products. It is naturally water-resistant thanks to a waxed cotton shell and will keep you warm with a flannel lining from Abraham Moons, one of the UK's oldest mills. 

READ MORE ABOUT WAXED JACKETS

Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair
Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair
Loll Designs skimresources.com
$616 $725

$109 OFF (15%)

It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE DEALS

Casper Original Mattress
Casper Original Mattress
skimresources.com
$931 $1095

$164 OFF (15%)

The Casper Original Mattress is our pick for the best mattress for side sleepers as part of our best mattress guide. This is the one that started it all for Casper and is still a great pick, no matter how you sleep. 

READ OUR MATTRESS GUIDE

Roku Smart Soundbar
Roku Smart Soundbar
Roku
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

Roku has taken its streaming tech and combined it with a soundbar, giving you an all-in-one experience. For this price, it is a great option if you want to add a soundbar and streaming to your TV but don't want one of the more expensive speakers.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ROKU STREAMBAR

Design Within Reach Celine Desk
Design Within Reach Celine Desk
Celine skimresources.com
$1,101 $1,295

$194 OFF (15%)

We seriously can't take our eyes off this desk. With WFH looking like the future, investing in a nice desk for your home is a purchase you will not regret. This mid-century design will look good with just about anything. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WFH PRODUCTS

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Packable Jacket
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Packable Jacket
$100 $199

$99 OFF (50%)

A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow).

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

CamelBak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle
CamelBak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle
CamelBak skimresources.com
$24 $36

$12 OFF (34%)

Double-walled vacuum insulation lets you fill it with hot coffee in the morning and switch ice water in the afternoon. The cap is a game changer — it has a handle for easy carrying and a clever magnetic top that stays out of the way when open and is leakproof when closed.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES OF 2020

Patagonia Woolyester Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Woolyester Fleece Jacket
Patagonia skimresources.com
$111 $159

$48 OFF (30%)

Patagonia knows outdoor gear — it has been one of the industry leaders since founder Yvon Chouinard started making climbing gear at his home in the late 50s. This jacket is made from a recycled wool blend that makes it a super comfy three-season layer. 

READ ABOUT THE 10 TYPES OF WOOL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Levis 501 Original Fit Men's Jeans
Levis 501 Original Fit Men's Jeans
Levi's skimresources.com
$35 $60

$25 OFF (42%)

These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look good on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers. 

READ ABOUT BREAKING IN NEW JEANS

World Menagerie Tessio 4-Piece Rattan Seating Group
World Menagerie Tessio 4-Piece Rattan Seating Group
World Menagerie
$238 $400

$162 OFF (41%)

As we inch closer to cookout season, each day brings another opportunity to bolster your outdoor seating setup. This rattan group is affordable, has seating for four people and has a coffee table perfect for drinks and hot dogs. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Dyson Pure Cool Link Connected Tower Air Purifier Fan — Refurbished
Dyson Pure Cool Link Connected Tower Air Purifier Fan — Refurbished
Dyson skimresources.com
$200 $300

$100 OFF (33%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring. 

READ MORE ABOUT REFURBISHED DYSON PRODUCTS

Lululemon Evolution Polo
Lululemon Evolution Polo
lululemon skimresources.com
$59 $88

$29 OFF (33%)

We just found your new favorite golf and tennis polo. Lululemon makes some of the comfiest sweat-wicking, technical clothing around — and it looks darn good too. 

READ ABOUT LULULEMON MASKS

Industry West Penny Lounge Chair
Industry West Penny Lounge Chair
skimresources.com
$1,071 $1,260

$189 OFF W/ CODE MARCH15 (15%)

This is one of our picks for the best reading chairs you can buy thanks to its exceptional mid-century design and comfort. It's a chair you can sink into. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST READING CHAIRS

Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker
Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker
adidas skimresources.com
$55 $80

$25 OFF (31%)

Loved by sneakerheads and the wider population for its simple, straightforward look and ubiquity to complement any fit. You can never go wrong with a pair of Stan Smiths.

READ ABOUT THE LATEST STYLE RELEASES WE LOVE

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
$199 $249

$50 OFF (20%)

Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Red Wing Classic Bifold
Red Wing Classic Bifold
skimresources.com
$60 $110

$50 OFF (45%)

A bifold is the wallet design we all know and love. It is slim and low-profile, but still protects all of your cards and cash. This one is made with leather from Red Wing's tannery in Minnesota that will only get better with time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW EDC

Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird skimresources.com
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests as well as extended exposure to tropical humidity, hurricane-force water and desert sandstorm conditions. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
adidas amazon.com
$50 $70

$20 OFF (28%)

Adidas Sambas have been gracing the pitch for decades and, as most things do, they've come around and captured the eye of stylish guys everywhere, from Jonah Hill to A$AP Rocky. 

READ ABOUT OUR NEWEST BOOT COLLAB

Outdoor Research Essential Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research Essential Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research skimresources.com
$15 $20

$5 OFF (25%)

If you want a mask with more protection and versatility than a simple cloth mask, check out this one from Outdoor Research. It has adjustable straps to keep your fit dialed and comes with three replaceable filters that block out 95 percent of particles.

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE MASKS

Todd Snyder + Sebago Tatanka Chukka
Todd Snyder + Sebago Tatanka Chukka
Todd Snyder skimresources.com
$74 $175

$101 OFF (58%)

Here you go, the perfect boot for spring. Todd Snyder always brings it when it comes to collaborations and this is no exception; this silhouette comes straight from the Sebago archives. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED STYLE GUIDES

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Health & Wellness
The 10 Best Yoga Mats for 2021
The Best Face Masks of 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How to Reduce Stress Like a Navy SEAL
The 10 Best New Wellness Products of 2020
A Revolutionary Wearable May Help You Sleep Better
The Best Face Masks for Running and Biking, Tested
5 Protein Powders Top Fitness Trainers Swear By
3 Innovative New Face Masks You Should Know About
Wellness Brands Are Thriving. What About Us?
One Face Covering to Avoid, According to Science