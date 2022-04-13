19 Boutique Running Brands You Need to Know Now

Running is an undeniably great form of exercise. There’s little requirements to partake; just some shoes, apparel – maybe a comfortable hat – and you’re off. And because running is for everybody, there’s a lot of brands out there catering to the sport.

When searching for new running gear, you don’t need to limit yourself to the typical big brands. There’s plenty of boutique running shops offering innovative technology, forward-thinking fabrics and stylish picks that fit right in whether logging miles or grabbing a post-run snack.

So, look beyond the sporting goods department and suit up with some of the following boutique brands that are crushing it as of late.