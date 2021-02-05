Staying in for Valentine's Day? Here's How to Bring the Date Experience Home

Around this time last year we were blissfully unaware of what was about to happen in the coming months. We were checking Resy every few minutes, hoping to score an elusive reservation for our Valentine's Day dates. We were rummaging through our closets looking for the best fit for the day. Little did we know, that was the last holiday we would experience pre-pandemic. Whether you think Valentine's Day is just a holiday created by Hallmark or not, that is a bit of a depressing thought.
This year, however, is much different. Even though some places are open, seating is limited, meaning more people fighting for fewer date night reservations. Plus, you have to reckon with the idea of whether we should even be going out to eat at all — the pandemic is still very much part of our lives. With this in mind, we started thinking about how to keep Valentine's Day date night special despite having to move it into our homes.
As you can tell by its very on-brand name, Saucey exists to get alcohol brought straight to your door. It offers a wide range of beer, wine, spirits and even tobacco products. The biggest upside to ordering through Saucey is that there is no delivery fee, no minimum purchase and they promise to deliver in 30 minutes or less (perhaps you could set up a race between them and Domino's Pizza?). Plus, you can get $10 off your first order.
Drizly is the more widespread of the alcohol delivery services, edging Saucey out in terms of locations it serves. If you're looking for something rare or just want a wider range of options, Drizly may be the best option for you. It does charge a delivery fee and may not be quite as quick as Saucey, but odds are you will find something that you can't find anywhere else. Drizly is also just coming off a $1.1 billion acquisition by Uber, so it is sure to have some incredible resources at its disposal.
Winc is a wine subscription that has huge upside if you love a carefully curated selection, personal picks and decent prices. When you get started at Winc, you answer a six-question quiz that hits the relevant flavor profiles in its wines, giving you the chance to decide how much you like or don't like each one. Then it offers up selections. If you're not sure about wine subscriptions or just want to get some wine for the big night, you can still get 50 percent off your first order, which means getting four bottles for around $30.
The big upside at Parcelle is its selection. Whether you want tried-and-true reds or whites or want to explore natural wine, you can find a multitude of options here. Just pick it out and they ship it to you, similar to shopping for anything else online. The merchant also offers a monthly wine box, which is significantly more expensive than competitors but offers up some of the best wine around. If you prefer finer wines, this is probably the place for you.
Blue Apron's wine subscription is focused on pairing wines with its weekly meal kits, but you can also get wine à la carte. If the meals Blue Apron provides don't stick out, you can use the pairing recommendations on the site to pair with your own dinner ideas, no sommelier necessary.
Omaha Steaks is one of the most well-known meat delivery companies around — you've probably been hearing about them for years. With that in mind, you can take comfort in its expertise when you order a Valentine's Day meal. Choose between ribeye or filet mignon, plus potatoes, veggies, and dessert.
Goldbelly is a go-to for ordering chef-prepared meals and restaurant favorites from all over the country. You can opt for seafood, steak, pasta and more — we recommend the Lobster Steamer meal from T0psail Steamer, a Surf City, NC-based restaurant.
If you haven't tried a meal kit delivery service, now could be a great time. Not only can you pick out one of the brands' favorites for your Valentine's Day meal, but you can get meals for an entire week! If you love it, you can keep going. If you don't, no harm done.
In addition to all these options, we'd be remiss not to mention checking out your favorite local restaurants to see what they have on the menu for Valentine's Day. In many cases, restaurants benefit the most when you order straight from the source. Of course, you can always check out DoorDash, GrubHub or Seamless for more options if you wait a little too long to get specialty meals.
DESSERT
Courtesy
Milk Bar
You are probably familiar with Milk Bar from its Instagrammable storefronts and cakes, but if you haven't been acquainted, you should make it a priority. They have a smattering of Valentine's Day options or you can always go for the classic confetti birthday cake.
For cupcake lovers, Baked By Melissa is the move. The Valentine's selections are many, ensuring that everyone can find their favorite flavor. The cupcakes' bite-size makes it easy to taste the full flight as well.
This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.
Taylor Stitch has teamed up with running brand Tracksmith to create a collection of gear that combines Taylor Stitch's hardy silhouettes and Tracksmith's eye for technical detail. The merino tee is a perfect example of a performance shirt that excels when on the trail but also thrives every day of the year.
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
Topo Designs has a keen eye for taking heritage outdoor design and upgrading it with modern bits to make gear and clothes that look great and work hard. The Daypack is a timeless piece that has all the modern upgrades you need, including tough-as-nails 1000D Cordura fabric and a 15-inch laptop sleeve.
Cooler season is going to be upon us before we know it, so snag one while its cheap. This pack from Hydro Flask has fully welded seams making it leakproof and can keep cold for 48 hours thanks to its advanced soft insulation.
These sell out just about every time Huckberry puts them back up on the site, so it is super rare to get them on sale. Featuring Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainer, and Mt. Whitney, these are a great gift or addition to your own glass collection.
Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one. The 55 liter iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend away or an extended trip.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
So you've heard of leggings, but have you heard of mineral-infused leggings? These use a fabric infused with minerals that absorb the energy you create and reflect it back to you, helping your endurance. Of course, they're also damn good at their main job: keeping you warm.
This handsome leather wireless charger charges two devices without any dead zones thanks to Courant's 5-coil array. This is excellent for a living room, office, or any shared space where more than one device needs to be charged at a time.
Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV.
Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible.
To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter.
Micro fleece is lightweight and versatile, making this pullover an excellent piece to layer with deep into winter, top off your fit when it is warming back up, or even throw on for days working at home.
W&P Design makes stylish alternatives to single-use plastics, including this handsome travel mug. Crafted from durable ceramic and wrapped with silicone, this mug stays cool to the touch and is more durable than a standard ceramic mug.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io