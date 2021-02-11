Today's Top Stories
The Best Recipes to Cook for a Romantic Valentine’s Day Dinner at Home

For obvious reasons, you'll probably be eating Valentine's Day dinner at home this year.

By Gear Patrol
macaroni cheese gear patrol feature
Courtesy

A physical Valentine’s Day gift for your significant other is great. But if you’re looking for something to elevate that gift, try cooking them a meal — something more elevated and labor-intensive than your typical weeknight dish. We included a succulent slow-roasted lamb shoulder, a hearty cacio e pepe and some delicious cocktail recipes. Now crack open a bottle of wine and start cooking.

Homemade Pizza Dough Is the Ultimate Blank Canvas (It’s Easy, Too)

homemade-pizza-dough-gear-patrol-feature

From Chris Bianco, renowned pizzaiolo and artisanal pizza pioneer.

LEARN MORE

How to Make the Perfect Whiskey Sour

Whiskey-Sour-Gear-Patrol-Lead-Featured

A recipe from Joaquín Simó, the 2012 Tales of the Cocktail American Bartender of the Year.

LEARN MORE

It’s Time You Learned How to Make an Old Fashioned

Old-Fashioned-Gear-Patrol-Lead-Featured

This isn't the last Old Fashioned recipe you'll learn. It's the first.

LEARN MORE

Make Tajarin Alla Carbonara, Win Hearts

Carbonara-Recipe-Gear-Patrol-Lead

Carbonara is a Roman dish that incorporates bacon, cheese and black pepper.

LEARN MORE

Want to Make Better Pasta Sauce? Use Your Instant Pot

Insta-Pot-Pasta-Gear-Patrol-Lead-Featured

Get the flavor of a daylong simmer in under an hour.

LEARN MORE

The Best Wines to Drink on Valentine’s Day, According to Experts

best valentines wines gear patrol feature

When it comes to picking out a wine for dinner, you'll want something that encourages conversation, not contemplation. Here's what you'll wish you were drinking.

LEARN MORE

How to Make a Classic Sazerac

Sazerac-Gear-Patrol-Lead-Featured

The New Orleans–born, classic Sazerac leaves plenty of room for interpretation. (And that's a good thing.)

LEARN MORE

How to Make the Perfect Mint Julep

Mint-Julep-Gear-Patrol-Featured

Made with ceremony and ritual, the mint julep evokes horses, aristocrats and all things Kentucky.

LEARN MORE

A Superior Way to Make Roasted Potatoes

Roast-Potatoes-gear-patrol-full-featured

Did somebody say duck fat?

LEARN MORE

The 25 Best Things to Cook with a Cast-Iron Skillet

The-20-Best-Things-to-Cook-Cast-Iron-Skillet-Gear-Patrol-Feature

The limits of a cast-iron skillet are typically one of two things: a general lack of imagination or foods with exceptionally high acidity. This guide fixes one of these things.

LEARN MORE

How to Make Mapo Tofu, a Spice Bomb Served as a Meal

tofu-recipe-gear-patrol-650-3.jpg

Danny Bowien's take on Mapo Tofu exemplifies what makes Mission Chinese the go-to spot in SF and NYC.

LEARN MORE

For Better Garlic Bread, Add Cheese and Use the Entire Loaf

better-garlic-bread-gear-patrol-full-lead
Paige Green

From San Francisco–based bakery Tartine comes an absurdly easy upgrade to a crowd-pleasing favorite.

LEARN MORE

Need an Easy Dessert Recipe? Make Pumpkin Bread

pumpking-bread-gear-patrol-lead-featured

When it comes to quick holiday bread, there's one that reigns over all others. The pumpkin loaf.

LEARN MORE

How to Make: Slow-Roasted Lamb Shoulder

amisfield-slow-roasted-lamb-shoulder-gear-patrol-lead

The award-winning bistro at Amisfield winery cooks up a dish that speaks to the quality of local produce of Central Otago, New Zealand.

LEARN MORE

Clams Are the Hands-Off Dinner Item You’re Not Making (but Should be)

clams-recipe-gear-patrol-feature
Nikole Herriott

Butter, wine, bread and beans — what could be bad?

LEARN MORE

Meet the King of Hearty Winter Stews

cassoulet-gear-patrol-lead-feature

A 14th-century invention, cassoulet is a hearty, caloric flavor bomb. And it's perfect for winter nights.

LEARN MORE

A Better Tortilla Soup, Perfect for Cold Days

pumpkin-tortilla-soup-gear-patrol-featured

A recipe straight from Colorado's Western Slope.

LEARN MORE

Italy’s Version of Macaroni and Cheese Is Better, Faster and Easier

macaroni cheese gear patrol feature
Courtesy

Straight from Rome to your kitchen.

LEARN MORE

How to Make a Healthy and Meat-Free Stew from One of California’s Best Restaurants

chickpea-soup-gear-patrol-feature

Serve with grilled bread for a hearty, healthy, meat-free stew.

LEARN MORE

How to Make the Perfect Manhattan

Manhattan-Cocktail-Gear-Patrol-Lead-Featured

The classic Manhattan is easy to make, and easier to mess up.

LEARN MORE

