The Best Recipes to Cook for a Romantic Valentine’s Day Dinner at Home

A physical Valentine’s Day gift for your significant other is great. But if you’re looking for something to elevate that gift, try cooking them a meal — something more elevated and labor-intensive than your typical weeknight dish. We included a succulent slow-roasted lamb shoulder, a hearty cacio e pepe and some delicious cocktail recipes. Now crack open a bottle of wine and start cooking.



Homemade Pizza Dough Is the Ultimate Blank Canvas (It’s Easy, Too)

From Chris Bianco, renowned pizzaiolo and artisanal pizza pioneer.

How to Make the Perfect Whiskey Sour

A recipe from Joaquín Simó, the 2012 Tales of the Cocktail American Bartender of the Year.

It’s Time You Learned How to Make an Old Fashioned

This isn't the last Old Fashioned recipe you'll learn. It's the first.

Make Tajarin Alla Carbonara, Win Hearts

Carbonara is a Roman dish that incorporates bacon, cheese and black pepper.

Want to Make Better Pasta Sauce? Use Your Instant Pot

Get the flavor of a daylong simmer in under an hour.

The Best Wines to Drink on Valentine’s Day, According to Experts

When it comes to picking out a wine for dinner, you'll want something that encourages conversation, not contemplation. Here's what you'll wish you were drinking.

How to Make a Classic Sazerac

The New Orleans–born, classic Sazerac leaves plenty of room for interpretation. (And that's a good thing.)

How to Make the Perfect Mint Julep

Made with ceremony and ritual, the mint julep evokes horses, aristocrats and all things Kentucky.

A Superior Way to Make Roasted Potatoes

Did somebody say duck fat?

The 25 Best Things to Cook with a Cast-Iron Skillet

The limits of a cast-iron skillet are typically one of two things: a general lack of imagination or foods with exceptionally high acidity. This guide fixes one of these things.

How to Make Mapo Tofu, a Spice Bomb Served as a Meal

Danny Bowien's take on Mapo Tofu exemplifies what makes Mission Chinese the go-to spot in SF and NYC.

For Better Garlic Bread, Add Cheese and Use the Entire Loaf

From San Francisco–based bakery Tartine comes an absurdly easy upgrade to a crowd-pleasing favorite.

Need an Easy Dessert Recipe? Make Pumpkin Bread

When it comes to quick holiday bread, there's one that reigns over all others. The pumpkin loaf.

How to Make: Slow-Roasted Lamb Shoulder

The award-winning bistro at Amisfield winery cooks up a dish that speaks to the quality of local produce of Central Otago, New Zealand.

Clams Are the Hands-Off Dinner Item You’re Not Making (but Should be)

Butter, wine, bread and beans — what could be bad?

Meet the King of Hearty Winter Stews

A 14th-century invention, cassoulet is a hearty, caloric flavor bomb. And it's perfect for winter nights.

A Better Tortilla Soup, Perfect for Cold Days

A recipe straight from Colorado's Western Slope.

Italy’s Version of Macaroni and Cheese Is Better, Faster and Easier

Straight from Rome to your kitchen.

How to Make a Healthy and Meat-Free Stew from One of California’s Best Restaurants

Serve with grilled bread for a hearty, healthy, meat-free stew.

How to Make the Perfect Manhattan

The classic Manhattan is easy to make, and easier to mess up.

