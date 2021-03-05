This definitive guide to the best gas grills of 2021 explores everything you need to know to find a gas grill best suited to your needs, including features to look for, materials, looks and price.

Convenience, ease of use and superior temperature regulation are why you buy gas over charcoal or pellet. And though grilling enthusiasts often see this as a strike against America’s favorite grill type, gas grills are not just burger, hot dogs and half-seared steaks. Not the good ones, at least. The grills on this list reach near-charcoal temperatures, offer plenty of versatility with low-and-slow cooking and prioritize endurance over shiny stainless steel for the sake of it. From a $199 grill that out-cooks $1,000 grills to one of the best-designed products, let alone grills, money can buy, these are the 9 best gas grills money can buy.

Best Overall Gas Grill: Weber Genesis E-330

Courtesy Weber Genesis E-330 Weber homedepot.com $899.00 SHOP NOW

There are cheaper grills with most of the features and cheaper grills with comparable build quality and cheaper grills supported by healthy warranties and strong customer service; but there are no grills that match what Weber’s Genesis E-330 offers as a total package.

Other than a mess of heavy-gauge, enamel-coated steel, plenty of storage, a side burner, foldaway warming racks and north of 500 square inches of cooking space, it’s also a part of a rare class of gas grills that can climb temperatures above 800 degrees, thanks to a built-in infrared burner that effectively double the heat potential of the grill. There’s enough cooking space and burners to successfully employ the two-zone grilling technique, which effectively makes any grill a smoker, or at least close to it. It’s an all-around grill and a specialty grill in one.

Best Upgrade Gas Grill: Napoleon Prestige Pro 500

Courtesy Napoleon Prestige Pro 500 Napoleon bbqguys.com $2,199.00 SHOP NOW

Napoleon is a major player at the top of the mid-market grilling space and through the ultra-premium categories. This particular grill is in the middle of the pack in Napoleon terms, but it’s the quintessential shiny stainless gas grill. Above all else, you are paying for build quality and cooking power. Most of the grill is made of sturdy 304 stainless steel and the firebox is cast aluminum. There are four primary burners, each with a heat diffuser, as well as a rotisserie burner and an infrared burner. Throw in some quality-of-life features like LED indicators for control dials, interior lights for night grilling and plenty of storage and you’ve got a category-leading product. One quibble: Napoleon’s staple wavy grates can be frustrating to clean at times.

Best Cheap Gas Grill: Char-Griller Grillin’ Pro 3001

Courtesy Char-Griller Grillin’ Pro 3001 Char-Griller amazon.com $249.99 $199.00 (20% off) SHOP NOW

There is serious firepower inside what looks like you’re run-of-the-mill grill that sits on the curb at Home Depot. The three-burner, multi-vent, barrel-style grill reaches temperatures in excess of 600 degrees without the use of an infrared burner, a necessary tool for most non-premium grills to hit temps that high. At 600 degrees, you’re able to put a proper sear on anything, not just grill marks (which, for reasons that take too long to explain here, are not what you want). This power is aided by the addition of heat diffusers over the burners — upside-down, V-shaped steel shields that even out heat distribution — and enormous airflow. As with any frugal-minded grill, you shouldn’t expect it to stay in top shape for too long, but you won’t find a cheap grill packing this much ordinance.



What to Look for in a Gas Grill

BTWho?: BTUs are an outdated and easily manipulated measurement of grill power. The numbers grillmakers provide are calculated on per hour measurements, and are derived from data on how much fuel the grill burns, not temperature. A bigger grill that chews through more gas could have a sky-high BTU figure and not breach 500 degrees. Ignore this and ask for max temperature.

Two-Plus Burners or Bust: Most gas grills nowadays have two burners at minimum, but it’s important to know before buying. The number of burners and grill space will dictate the space you have for two-zone grilling, a technique that allows you to cook low-and-slow foods like pork butt or ribs.

Heat Diffusers Are Your Friend: Heat diffusers go by many names, but they’re just metal tents fixed over a burner. As counterintuitive as it sounds, these metal plates regulate more even temperature at grate level, cutting back on hot spots.

Best Small Gas Grill: Fuego Element Hinged 2-Burner

Courtesy Fuego Element Hinged 2-Burner Fuego homedepot.com $349.00 SHOP NOW

This grill’s design takes up as little space on your patio or porch as possible. And considering it can pull temperatures north of 500 degrees in 5 minutes or less (with max temps upward of 650), you’ve got a solid space-cost-firepower ratio brewing. It comes with enameled cast-iron grates standard and a cleverly offset lid handle, so opening and closing don’t threaten your arm hair. The Fuego can effectively grill about 15 burgers at a time, and, if it matters to you, was designed by a former chief computer designer at Apple, Robert Brunner.

Best Portable Gas Grill: Weber Q 1200

Courtesy Weber Q1200 Weber lowes.com $209.00 SHOP NOW

A rule of thumb: if you want a portable or small grill, odds are you want a Weber. It couldn’t be more different than the iconic Smokey Joe, but its strength and value are just as clear. At first glance, it looks chintzy — it is not. Enameled cast-iron grates are super-effective at charring veggies and meats. A cast-aluminum body and lid provide balanced heat inside the grill, and complete rust-resistance. There’s space for about 10 burgers and there’s foldable counter space should you need it. It’s ready to grill out of the box, and it’s about as good as truly portable grills get.





Best Gas Grill Under $1,000: Weber Genesis II E-330

Courtesy Weber Genesis E-330 Weber homedepot.com $899.00 SHOP NOW

What more needs to be said? Our “Best Overall” gas grill pick provides storage, build quality, stellar warranties and best-in-class customer service. That’s before you get to cooking capacity, wild temperature ranges and helpful quality of life features like foldaway warming racks and easy-to-clean grease drips. Even without an infrared burner that makes gas grilling a steak much better, it’d be the best gas grill under $1,000.

Best Gas Grill Under $500: Char-Broil Signature Series Tru-Infrared

Wayfair Char-Broil Signature Series Tru-Infrared Char-Broil wayfair.com $373.10 SHOP NOW

Char-Broil’s mid-sized, mid-market grill is an all-arounder. You get the shiny, stainless look of the high-end grills in the $1,000-plus market for half the price, plus plenty of storage, enameled cast-iron grates, a sauce burner on the side and the all-important infrared tech, which raises its temperature ceiling substantially (a peak of around 700 degrees in this case). The biggest downside is assembly, which is a bit of a buzzkill at worst.



Best Gas Grill Under $300: Char-Griller Grillin’ Pro 3001

Courtesy Char-Griller Grillin’ Pro 3001 Char-Griller amazon.com $249.99 $199.00 (20% off) SHOP NOW

Our pick for “Best Cheap Gas Grill” sacrifices looks and some material build quality for cooking prowess. Featuring three burners, plenty of vents and heat diffusers — sometimes called “heat tents” — over the source, which provides more even heating and cuts down on flare ups.

Best Gas Grill Under $250: Huntington Cast 30040

Amazon Huntington Cast 30040 Huntington amazon.com $220.85 SHOP NOW

If you just want to cook and don’t give a damn about looks, this is the gas grill you want. Its exterior is cheap-looking, but its guts are equivalent to high-dollar competition. The interior is rust-proof cast aluminum and its fitted with H-shaped burners instead of the usual straight-line design, a change that delivers more heat to more areas of the grill, and improves its capacity for low heat cooks. As with most grills, ignore the built-in temperature reader completely — it’s always wrong.

Hestan 36-Inch Propane Gas Grill

Courtesy Hestan 36-Inch Propane Gas Grill Hestan bbqguys.com $8,148.00 SHOP NOW

This is a grown man’s grill. Hestan’s come in many, many configurations, but most share a few key attributes: luxe materials, clever fixes to common gas grill issues and wicked looks. This configuration sports two primary burners that, instead of a typical tent-like diffuser, are covered by a ceramic and stainless plate that provides wildly even, hot temperature control that are designed in such a way that, when dirty, can be flipped completely over to burn off on direct heat. This is accompanied by a rotisserie burner, an uber-powerful infrared burner and another burner built into the back of the hood, which can be used as a semi-powerful overhead broiler or to keep food warm. Instead of cast-iron grates, the Hestan’s grates are thick-as-hell stainless steel, which are less prone to over-browning and easier to clean. It has no weak points.

Kalamazoo Gourmet K500 Hybrid Fire

Courtesy Kalamazoo Gourmet K500 Hybrid Fire Kalamazoo kalamazoogourmet.com $16,695.00 SHOP NOW

Kalamazoo’s grills are made to order in Kalamazoo, Michigan under the watchful eye of its Chief Designer, Head of Product and total gear nerd Russ Faulk. The price tag its grills demand means you’re not buying a summer cookout machine — you’re buying another kitchen. Thankfully, its functionality backs that up.

A fact: there is no grill like the Hybrid Fire grill. It can cook with gas, yes, but it can also cook with wood, charcoal and even pellets. The build quality is such that it feels like it was made out of aircraft parts. The gas burners are cut from cast bronze for goodness sake. If you’re in a place to comfortably spend nearly twenty grand on a gas grill, you buy this and you don’t look back.