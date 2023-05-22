This Award-Winning Colorado Distillery Has Range

From Rocky Mountain snowmelt, straight to your glass
Nestled in the hills surrounding some of Colorado's greatest ski mountains, the view from Breckenridge Distillery is distinctly unlike Kentucky or Tennessee. However, the team's passion for creating varied, complex bourbons exceeds all expectations. Founded in 2008, Breckenridge is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and whether you’re seeking out a shelf staple or a more unique gift for the enthusiast in your life, there is something for everyone in the Breckenridge collection.
Breckenridge’s most award-winning liquid, Bourbon Whiskey A Blend, has certainly earned its spot in many personal collections. The high-rye bourbon whiskey is aged for a minimum of three years in charred American oak barrels, then blended to reveal its unique qualities. Breckenridge describes the flavor profile as being dry cacao and brown sugar–forward with notes of vanilla and white pepper.
Originating in the same barrels as A Blend, the High Proof is bottled at an astounding 105 proof. This is a true whiskey lover’s liquid, and offers the distiller's favorite tasting experience. Breckenridge describes the taste as a “wild ride” with rich, dark caramel and toasted almond flavors coming forward, followed by chocolate and orange peel, then a spicy vanilla finish. This is a feast for the senses you won’t find elsewhere. Plus, it was named 2023 World’s Best Blended Whiskey as well as Double Gold at San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
What sets this blend apart is the barrel. Breckenridge Distillery is the proud owner of a collection of retired Pedro Ximenez wine barrels from the Andalusia province of Spain. This indulgent dessert wine is aged for decades before serving, and the barrels themselves are hundreds of years old. These practically historic vessels give the bourbon whiskey aged inside complex flavors of fig, orange and licorice that complement the rich and spicy character of Breckenridge’s world-renowned whiskey. It's a 3-time Best American Blended Whiskey winner at the World Whiskies Awards.
Tawny Port is a dessert wine with a high alcoholic content that is typically served in small quantities, so some have come to call it the "whiskey of wines." For Breckenridge’s Port Cask Finished blend the team uses 59-gallon Tawny Port casks for the final aging. This process adds a unique aroma and flavor of sultana raisin and maple syrup to each batch, which balance the whiskey’s naturally spicy finish.
Breckenridge Distillery doesn’t just make whiskey (though it's certainly their speciality). For this last bottle the brand uses its own aged rum casks to add a distinct and wholly individual flavor to the bourbon. The tasting notes are enhanced with candied apple and cinnamon, as well as chocolate, cacao and allspice, for a tropical and captivating sipping experience.
The Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 9x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, their Breckenridge High Proof was named World’s Best Blended Whiskey at the 2023 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge Gin, named 2021 World’s Best Gin.
The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, they offer an immersive guest experience. They were named one of the U.S.’s Top Visitor Attraction by Whisky Magazine, and for good reason. Dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests can blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.