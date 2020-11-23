Today's Top Stories
The Best Smart Speaker Deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

By Tucker Bowe
Google
1 of 7
Nest Hub
Google walmart.com
$89.99 $49.99 ($40.00 off)

Google's tiny smart display with Google Assistant built-in normally costs $90, but it's almost half off right now. 

HOW TO MAKE YOUR SMART SPEAKERS SOUND BETTER

Google
2 of 7
Nest Hub Max
Google walmart.com
$229.00 $179.00 ($50.00 off)

The Nest Hub Max is Google's larger and better-sounding smart display with built-in Google Assistant. It's also $50 off right now.

WHICH SMART SPEAKER SHOULD YOU BUY?

Amazon
3 of 7
All-new Echo (4th Gen)
Amazon amazon.com
$99.99 $69.99 ($30.00 off)

Amazon's newest Echo smart speaker is its first with a neat spherical design. It's currently $30 off right now.

READ MORE ABOUT THE NEW ECHO

Amazon Echo Dot
4 of 7
All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon amazon.com
$49.99 $28.99 ($21.00 off)

Amazon's newest tiny smart speaker with built-in Alexa is under $30 for the first time since it was released earlier this fall. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE NEW ECHO DOT

Amazon
5 of 7
Echo Show 5
Amazon amazon.com
$89.99 $44.99 ($45.00 off)

Amazon's smart display with a 5.5-inch display makes a great smart alarm clock. It's half off right now. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SMART CLOCKS

Google
6 of 7
Google Home Max
Google walmart.com
$299.00 $149.00 ($150 off)

This is the biggest and best-sounding smart speaker that Google sells. It's half off right now. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Amazon
7 of 7
Echo Show (2nd Gen)
Amazon amazon.com
$229.99 $149.99 ($80.00 off)

Amazon's large smart display with a 10.2-inch display and Alexa built-in is down to its lowest price ever.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST BOOKSHELF SPEAKERS UNDER $250

