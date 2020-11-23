Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Smart Speaker Deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday
$89.99 $49.99 ($40.00 off)
Google's tiny smart display with Google Assistant built-in normally costs $90, but it's almost half off right now.
$229.00 $179.00 ($50.00 off)
The Nest Hub Max is Google's larger and better-sounding smart display with built-in Google Assistant. It's also $50 off right now.
$99.99 $69.99 ($30.00 off)
Amazon's newest Echo smart speaker is its first with a neat spherical design. It's currently $30 off right now.
$49.99 $28.99 ($21.00 off)
Amazon's newest tiny smart speaker with built-in Alexa is under $30 for the first time since it was released earlier this fall.
$89.99 $44.99 ($45.00 off)
Amazon's smart display with a 5.5-inch display makes a great smart alarm clock. It's half off right now.
$299.00 $149.00 ($150 off)
This is the biggest and best-sounding smart speaker that Google sells. It's half off right now.
$229.99 $149.99 ($80.00 off)
Amazon's large smart display with a 10.2-inch display and Alexa built-in is down to its lowest price ever.