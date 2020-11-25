Everlane Black Friday Deals

The Best Apple Watch Bands You Can Buy Right Now

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Everlane 1 of 7 Everlane Modern Fit Performance Chino everlane everlane.com SHOP NOW $72 $50 (30% off) These chinos boast a modern fit and style while retaining the comfort and versatility you want from a performance pant. Everlane 2 of 7 Everlane Felted Merino Hoodie everlane everlane.com SHOP NOW $98 $69 (30% off) A merino hoodie is truly a no-brainer — especially at this price. Everlane 3 of 7 Everlane Slim Fit Performance Jean everlane everlane.com SHOP NOW Similar to its cousin, the Performance Chino, the Performance Jean packs performance features while keeping the good looks of dark denim. Everlane 4 of 7 Everlane ReNew Storm Jacket everlane everlane.com SHOP NOW $128 $90 (30% off) Weatherproof and sustainability in one package — each of these jackets is made from 29 plastic bottles. Everlane 5 of 7 Everlane Slim Fit Performance Shirt everlane everlane.com SHOP NOW $68 $27 (60% off) This is a huge discount on a shirt that everyone needs in their closet. Everlane 6 of 7 Everlane Slim Fit Japanese Oxford everlane everlane.com SHOP NOW $62 $50 (20% off) Part of Everlane's Uniform line, this shirt is made from fabric spun in Nishiwaki, Japan. Everlane 7 of 7 Everlane Easy Merino Crew everlane everlane.com SHOP NOW $74 $52 (30% off) This easy-wearing crew is made from merino wool but is also machine washable, guaranteeing that it becomes part of your everyday outfit. Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

