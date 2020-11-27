Today's Top Stories
Black Friday 2020: Your Guide to the Best Deals
Should You Buy Hoka's Strange New Hiking Boot?
The Best Watches to Gift Yourself
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
The Best Apple Watch Bands You Can Buy Right Now

Black Friday Deals with Deepest Discounts

By Jack Seemer
1 of 12
Backcountry Timpanogos Tech Fleece Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$160 $72 (55% off)

One of our editors loves this fleece jacket, and he thinks you will, too.

2 of 12
Vizio 55-Inch Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV
VIZIO bestbuy.com
SHOP NOW

$1,299.99 $899.99 ($400.00 off)

Best Buy is offering steep discounts on Vizio's first OLED TV, which just released in the past two months. It's a great deal for anybody looking for an OLED TV for less than $1,000.

READ MORE ABOUT VIZIO'S FIRST OLED TV

3 of 12
Jaybird Vista Wireless Headphones
Jaybird huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$179.99 $99.99 ($80.00 off)

The Jaybird Vista is a favorite thanks to its small design and high water-resistance rating (IPX7).

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST HEADPHONE FOR RUNNING

4 of 12
Sennheiser HD 450BT Headphones
Sennheiser sennheiser.com
SHOP NOW

$199.95 $99.95 ($100.00 off)

If you're looking for affordable noise-canceling headphones, you can't do much better than the Sennheiser HD 450BT. And now they're half off.

READ MORE ABOUT THE SENNHEISER HD 450BT

Steelcase
5 of 12
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $320(57% off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

6 of 12
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast-Iron Grill/Griddle
Lodge amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $30 (50% off)

Lodge's always-affordable griddle, even more affordable.

7 of 12
Bonavita 5-Cup One-Touch Coffee Maker
Bonavita amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $79 (44% off)

Set it, and forget it — your morning coffee waits for no one.

READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKERS GUIDE

8 of 12
Google Home
Google bedbathandbeyond.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $30 (70% off)

"Hey, Google. Is this a good deal?"

"Gear Patrol says, Yes."

9 of 12
Yeti Rambler 18oz Bottle
4.8 mountainsteals.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $18 (40% off)

Water? Coffee? Booze? Who knows what's inside?

READ OUR WATER BOTTLE GUIDE

10 of 12
Buck 110 Ebony Manual Folding Knife
bladehq.com
SHOP NOW

$82 $45 (45% off)

This classic American folding pocket knife features an ebony wood handle that's super durable and will age nicely over time.

11 of 12
Patagonia Speedway Beanie
Patagonia dickssportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW

$39.00 $19.97 (49% off)

This chunky knit beanie is made from lightweight, moisture-wicking fleece.

12 of 12
Victorinox I.N.O.X. Watch
Victorinox Swiss Army macys.com
SHOP NOW

$625.00 $312.50 ($312.50 off)

Victorinox's INOX is famously indestructible and is the perfect outdoor watch.

