Gift Ideas for Guys Who Have Everything

How do you shop for the guy who owns the fanciest, rarest things? Aims for gifts he wouldn't anticipate.

By Oren Hartov
gifts
Courtesy

He’s got it all. The nice watches, the fancy clothes, the latest tech — there’s nothing that’s out there that he doesn’t already own. Or is there? For the guy who has everything, finding the right gift is a challenge, but not impossible — you just have to think creatively about things he wouldn't necessarily buy himself. From a swank bar cart to a digitally-connect dumbbell set, these are the gifts he definitely does not have. (Yet.)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Citizen Promaster Nighthawk
citizen promaster nighthawk
Citizen

Presented by Citizen

If you’re looking for a present to impress the hard-to-shop-for man on your list, this Citizen Promaster watch is a great choice. The Promaster series is a collection of professional-grade sport watches with an appeal for the everyday adventurer. Each timepiece is crafted to be incredibly functional and durable for either air, land or sea. The Promaster Nighthawk is inspired by the stealth mission of military helicopters, sporting an olive green leather strap with top stitching and a 42mm three-piece black and stainless steel case. It's also chock-full of advanced features like a slide rule bezel, luminous hands and markers, dual time zones, the current date and a chronograph. Plus, it's powered by Citizen’s proprietary light-powered technology that doesn’t rely on batteries. The result? A rugged, beautifully engineered watch that any guy would love to have on their wrist.

Price: $495

SHOP NOW

Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace
Nordstrom
nordstrom.com
$75.00
SHOP NOW

Meant to evoke the smoky smell of a crackling fireplace, this woody cologne features notes of chestnut, vanilla accord, guauiac wood oil and more. 

citizen promaster nighthawk
Citizen
Dents Shaftesbury Black Leather Touch Tech Gloves
Todd Snyder
toddsnyder.com
$175.00
SHOP NOW

Crafted from 100% cashmere, these handsewn hairsheep leather gloves feature touchscreen technology and a palm vent, enabling you to use your phone with ease. 

Louie Mueller Barbecue Colossal "Dino" Beef Ribs
Goldbelly.com
goldbelly.com
$185.00
SHOP NOW

In the world of regionally-specific barbecue, the tender, long-smoked beef from Central Texas stands out. If you can’t make the pilgrimage there, order it online to be shipped anywhere in the U.S.

Bolé Road Textiles Omo Shower Curtain
One King's Lane
onekingslane.com
$185.00
Shop Now

Made in Ethiopia, this cotton  shower curtain is so nice, he'll be disappointed that it's hidden in the bathroom. 

Dims. x Gear Patrol Utility Cart
Gear Patrol
gearpatrol.com
$299.00
SHOP NOW

Ok, ok — this is one of ours. But look at it! Use it as a bar cart; use it as a breakfast trolley; use it to store copies of...Gear Patrol. See what we did there?

Audio-Technica ATH-R70x Open-Back Headphones
Audio-Technica
amazon.com
$489.00
$435.13 (11% off)
SHOP NOW

Open-back cans give you a much more realistic stereo picture of the audio you're listening to, and these comfortable ATs are some of the best in class. 

Apple Watch Series 6
Apple
apple.com
$399.00
SHOP NOW

The newest Series 6 brings a host of new features to the world's favorite smartwatch — pair it with the new Sport Loop band for a seamless look.

Jax Jox DumbbellConnect
JaxJox
jaxjox.com
$449.00
SHOP NOW

These digitally connected dumbbells give you a weight range from 8-50 lbs. in under 3 seconds. They also connect with a proprietary app to track your reps, sets, power and goals. Cool!

David Yurman Men's Cable Classic Cuff
Neiman Marcus
neimanmarcus.com
$495.00
SHOP NOW

Fancy watch? Check. Beautiful leather wallet? Check. Silver cuff...wait, you don't have a silver cuff? What, too afraid of a little man jewelry? A little David Yurman never hurt anyone. 

Breville BCI600XL the Smart Scoop Ice Cream Maker
Williams Sonomoa
williams-sonoma.com
$499.95
SHOP NOW

When life pours you milk, make ice cream. (Or something.) This Breville should do the trick. Best of all: "A 'hold' feature keeps ice cream at your preferred consistency for up to three hours."

Bourbons You Should Buy Before They Become More Expensive
bourbon
Courtesy

The bottles of whiskey experts think are going to balloon in value over time.

LEARN MORE

Chris Reeve Small Sebenza 31 Knife Titanium
Chris Reeve
bladehq.com
$575.00
SHOP NOW

With its blasted titanium handle and gorgeous Boomerang Damascus blade, you may be tempted to simply gaze upon the Sebenza, rather than actually cut anything with it. 

Montblanc Meisterstück Soft Grain Small Duffle
Montblanc
montblanc.com
$1,450.00
SHOP NOW

With its combination grained and plain full-grain cowhide exterior and its soft cotton inner lining, this stylish duffle has plenty of room to house a weekend's worth of gear for a quick jaunt out of town. 

Camden
Edward Green
edwardgreen.com
$1,530.00
SHOP NOW

Made from one entire unsplit suede skin, this Chelsea boot from history-making British shoemaker Edward Green will retain its structure and shape throughout consistent use.

Carl Hansen & Son CH07 Shell Chair
Carl Hansen
danishdesignstore.com
$2,732.75
SHOP NOW

A design classic, Hans J. Wegner's three-legged shell chair is simple, beautiful, and best of all — it's available in multiple colors and finishes. 

Drake's Cognac Shearling Car Coat
Drake's
drakes.com
$3,450.00
SHOP NOW

Drake's took inspiration from vintage WWII-era flight jackets for this luxurious shearling coat. Constructed in Tuscany, it's the sort of heirloom piece that will stand the test of time.

The Most Over-the-Top and Expensive Watches of 2020 (So Far)
tourbillon watch movement on black background
Grand Seiko

Totally outrageous ultra-luxury watches are worth ogling just for the wow factor, and 2020 has had some doozies.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Buying Guides
The 10 Best Meat Companies That Deliver to You
The Best Coffee Grinders You Can Buy in 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year
The Best Tablets to Buy in 2020
The 8 Best Waxed Jackets to Buy Now
The Mid-Century Modern Furniture You Should Know
The Best Edible Gift Baskets to Give This Holiday
These Are the Best Affordable Cashmere Sweaters
The 13 Best Slippers to Wear at Home