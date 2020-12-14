Gift Ideas for Guys Who Have Everything

How do you shop for the guy who owns the fanciest, rarest things? Aims for gifts he wouldn't anticipate.
He’s got it all. The nice watches, the fancy clothes, the latest tech — there’s nothing that’s out there that he doesn’t already own. Or is there? For the guy who has everything, finding the right gift is a challenge, but not impossible — you just have to think creatively about things he wouldn't necessarily buy himself. From a swank bar cart to a digitally-connect dumbbell set, these are the gifts he definitely does not have. (Yet.)
Presented by Citizen
If you’re looking for a present to impress the hard-to-shop-for man on your list, this Citizen Promaster watch is a great choice. The Promaster series is a collection of professional-grade sport watches with an appeal for the everyday adventurer. Each timepiece is crafted to be incredibly functional and durable for either air, land or sea. The Promaster Nighthawk is inspired by the stealth mission of military helicopters, sporting an olive green leather strap with top stitching and a 42mm three-piece black and stainless steel case. It's also chock-full of advanced features like a slide rule bezel, luminous hands and markers, dual time zones, the current date and a chronograph. Plus, it's powered by Citizen’s proprietary light-powered technology that doesn’t rely on batteries. The result? A rugged, beautifully engineered watch that any guy would love to have on their wrist.
Price: $495
SHOP NOW
Meant to evoke the smoky smell of a crackling fireplace, this woody cologne features notes of chestnut, vanilla accord, guauiac wood oil and more.
Crafted from 100% cashmere, these handsewn hairsheep leather gloves feature touchscreen technology and a palm vent, enabling you to use your phone with ease.
In the world of regionally-specific barbecue, the tender, long-smoked beef from Central Texas stands out. If you can’t make the pilgrimage there, order it online to be shipped anywhere in the U.S.
Made in Ethiopia, this cotton shower curtain is so nice, he'll be disappointed that it's hidden in the bathroom.
Ok, ok — this is one of ours. But look at it! Use it as a bar cart; use it as a breakfast trolley; use it to store copies of...Gear Patrol. See what we did there?
Open-back cans give you a much more realistic stereo picture of the audio you're listening to, and these comfortable ATs are some of the best in class.
The newest Series 6 brings a host of new features to the world's favorite smartwatch — pair it with the new Sport Loop band for a seamless look.
These digitally connected dumbbells give you a weight range from 8-50 lbs. in under 3 seconds. They also connect with a proprietary app to track your reps, sets, power and goals. Cool!
Fancy watch? Check. Beautiful leather wallet? Check. Silver cuff...wait, you don't have a silver cuff? What, too afraid of a little man jewelry? A little David Yurman never hurt anyone.
When life pours you milk, make ice cream. (Or something.) This Breville should do the trick. Best of all: "A 'hold' feature keeps ice cream at your preferred consistency for up to three hours."
The bottles of whiskey experts think are going to balloon in value over time.
LEARN MORE
With its blasted titanium handle and gorgeous Boomerang Damascus blade, you may be tempted to simply gaze upon the Sebenza, rather than actually cut anything with it.
With its combination grained and plain full-grain cowhide exterior and its soft cotton inner lining, this stylish duffle has plenty of room to house a weekend's worth of gear for a quick jaunt out of town.
Made from one entire unsplit suede skin, this Chelsea boot from history-making British shoemaker Edward Green will retain its structure and shape throughout consistent use.
A design classic, Hans J. Wegner's three-legged shell chair is simple, beautiful, and best of all — it's available in multiple colors and finishes.
Drake's took inspiration from vintage WWII-era flight jackets for this luxurious shearling coat. Constructed in Tuscany, it's the sort of heirloom piece that will stand the test of time.
Totally outrageous ultra-luxury watches are worth ogling just for the wow factor, and 2020 has had some doozies.