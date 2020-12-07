Today's Top Stories
The 25 Best Kitchen Gifts Under $25

Quality, affordable gifts for the person in your life who loves to cook.

By Tyler Chin
kitchen gifts
Courtesy

Gift season is confusing. "Don't get me anything big" can mean a couple things. Either someone really doesn't want anything something big (i.e. pricey) or they're subtly telling you they do in fact want something big. Whatever your giftee is trying to tell you, these under-$25 gifts will keep your wallet and the recipient happy — and that's what really matters.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker
Crate and Barrel
Crate and Barrel crateandbarrel.com
$9.99
SHOP NOW

For a $10 waffle maker, this thing has quite a number of positive reviews. Frozen waffles will never taste the same.

Black Pepper Salt
Huckberry
Jacobsen Salt Co. huckberry.com
$11.00
SHOP NOW

Salt? For a gift? When it's from Jacobsen, then yes.

Omsom Lemongrass BBQ Starter 3-Pack
Omsom
Omsom omsom.com
$12.00
SHOP NOW

The Pham sisters, Vanessa and Kim, are redefining what it means to make Asian food in America. Omsom makes it easy to recreate Asian dishes without dumbing them down, and it's almost as easy as using Old El Paso taco seasoning.

Lodge Cast-Iron Skillet
Amazon
Lodge amazon.com
$26.68
$14.88 (44% off)
SHOP NOW

A $15 pan is already a steal. The fact that this is from a true cookware legend and will probably last longer than you makes this the greatest deal on Amazon.

Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp
Huckberry
Fly By Jing huckberry.com
$15.00
SHOP NOW

This is the hot sauce you should always keep in your bag. 

Sur La Table Striped Kitchen Towels
Sur La Table
Sur La Table surlatable.com
$15.00
SHOP NOW

Gift giving shouldn't be a mess, and these towels will ensure there are no messes in the kitchen either.

Lands' End School Uniform Performance Twill Apron
Lands' End
Lands' End landsend.com
$15.95
SHOP NOW

A plain apron is boring. Monogram this one from Lands' End for $8, and it'll still be under $25.

Bee’s Wrap Assorted Wraps
Sur La Table
Bee's Wrap surlatable.com
$18.00
SHOP NOW

Say good bye to plastic wrap, and say hello to a greener world.

Truff Black Truffle Infused Hot Sauce
Huckberry
Truff huckberry.com
$18.00
SHOP NOW

Truffles make everything feel luxurious, even if it's just hot sauce you throw onto a taco.

Hay Bundle Sponges, Set of 4
Hay
Hay hay.com
$15.30
SHOP NOW

The only message you're sending with this gift is: "I think you should have cute sponges while you do your dishes."

Urban Outfitters Mushroom Cheese Board
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters urbanoutfitters.com
$18.00
SHOP NOW

A vessel for serving copious amounts of cheese and a little piece of counter decor.

Yamazaki Home Cookbook Stand
Yamazaki Home
Yamazaki Home theyamazakihome.com
$18.00
SHOP NOW

Follow along to recipes, catch up on Netflix or call your friends while you cook thanks to this absolute winner from Yamazaki Home.

Building a Kitchen Setup From Scratch? Start Here
john doministhe life picture collection via getty images
John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

LEARN MORE

Absolutely everything you need to get cooking at every price point.

Oxo Good Grips Silicone Pastry Mat
Amazon
Oxo amazon.com
$19.95
SHOP NOW

If it's good enough for the pie queen of New York, it's good enough for you — even if you're just making Pillsbury cookies.

Room Essentials 30-piece Kitchen Utensil Set
Target
Room Essentials target.com
$20.00
SHOP NOW

A utensil set with this many pieces should cost more than $20. Get this before Target realizes it can charge way more. 

Ikea Vardagen Tablecloth
Ikea
Ikea ikea.com
$19.99
SHOP NOW

If the dining table has seen better days, cover it with a tablecloth. It'll also make eating at home feel like eating at a restaurant.

Crate and Barrel Ruffled Pie Dish
Crate and Barrel
Crate and Barrel crateandbarrel.com
$19.95
SHOP NOW

It's a gift for them, but when they bake a pie, it'll be a gift for you.

Normann Copenhagen Peeler
Normann Copenhagen
Normann Copenhagen finnishdesignshop.com
$20.00
SHOP NOW

Your standard kitchen peeler gets the Scandinavian upgrade and it's worth the $20.

Zyliss Susi 3 Garlic Press
Amazon
Zyliss amazon.com
$22.99
SHOP NOW

This is probably the nicest garlic press on the market. Pro tip: don't gift to a vampire.

Snacking Cakes: Simple Treats for Anytime Cravings: A Baking Book
Clarkson Potter
Clarkson Potter Publishers bookshop.org
$22.08
SHOP NOW

This cookbook is pretty sweet and so are the recipes.

T-fal Nonstick Fry Pan
Amazon
T-fal amazon.com
$24.99
SHOP NOW

Amateur cooks and at-home master chefs will appreciate this workhorse of a frying pan.

Mercer Culinary 7-inch Nakiri Knife
Webstaurant Store
Mercer Culinary webstaurantstore.com
$22.95
SHOP NOW

No knives in the back here — just a classic Japanese-style nakiri knife made for slicing a whole garden of vegetables. 

Ekobo Rectangle Bento Box
Goodee
Ekobo goodeeworld.com
$23.00
SHOP NOW

Some people actually miss eating refrigerated lunch boxes from fast-casual restaurants. Recreate them — but with better food — thanks to this bento box.

Graf Lantz Coaster Round 4-pack
Goodee
Graf Lantz goodeeworld.com
$24.00
SHOP NOW

No one likes ring stains on furniture. And if you're indifferent, you're probably not the one who has to clean them.

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Chopper
Home Depot
Cuisinart homedepot.com
$24.99
SHOP NOW

You'll stop crying when you chop onions by hand, and you'll start crying over how much fun it is to use this thing.

CB2 Acacia and Stainless Steel Cone Cheese Grater
CB2
CB2 cb2.com
$24.95
SHOP NOW

For the person who never says "when" when the waiter grates cheese on their dish.

The 13 Best Kitchen Knives You Can Buy in 2020
best kitchen knives gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

LEARN MORE

The best kitchen knives are the ones that suit your style of cooking.

