The Best Travel Gifts for Jet-Setters
Everything they'll need on their transient lifestyle, unpacked.
Traveling these days is... complicated. Border restrictions, health risks and anxiety turned up to 11 make flying even more stressful than it already was before. While most of us have stayed low to the ground, there are still some of us who have to travel. And it's more imperative now to have our travel gear in order. If there was ever a time and place to feel try and feel comfortable, it's during these trying times and it's on a plane. These are the goods to get.
Ideal for keeping your mouth fresh while on the go, these mini toothbrushes can discreetly pack into most any bag.
The travel section at the corner drug store will never have the right shampoo and soap. Instead, he should bring his own and these travel-sized bottles are ideal. They're spill-proof and shatterproof and reusable.
Hand sanitizer imbued with calming lavender to offset the alcohol fumes.
Traveling can put unneeded stress on your body's immune system. Give it a fighting chance with this supplement from BioSchwartz. The once-daily pill includes elderberry, vitamin C, echinacea and zinc.
He's gotta keep his devices charged on the go and this one from Mophie is ideal for travel. It's slim, powerful and affordable — hard to beat that.
He may not be near his neighborhood cafe, but he can bring this handy coffee brewing kit with him and bring his beans of choice.
Don't pack single-use plastic bottles when you're on the go. Invest in a great reusable tumbler like this one from Japanese brand Kinto.
Compact enough to throw in a tight suitcase, this little guy can grind its way to a beautiful morning mug, wherever he goes.
He's gotta get his sleep where he can. That's hard to do in a car or a plane. This neck pillow makes that possible thanks to the soft memory foam and plush microfiber cover. It sits flush against the seat head rest, compresses easily into a carrying pouch and even comes with a set of ear plugs to achieve REM bliss.
Red-eye flights and long hours on the road can both take a toll on his skin and overall hygiene. This all-in-one travel kit from Aesop has everything he needs to keep fresh while confined to an airborne aluminum tube: rinse-free hand wash, hand lotion, tooth paste, mouthwash, lip cream and facial hydrosol.
Great backpacks for every budget and lifestyle.
Packing cubes are a huge headache-saver. Belongings stay organized in-transit and are easily unpacked once he finally gets to his destination. These packing cubes from Paravel are made using lightweight but durable nylon made from recycled water bottles and feature two-way zippers and corner window for easy access.
With Slip's Eye Mask, he can shut out the lights in silky luxury and maybe even have some good dreams. It's made from 100 percent silk and features a comfortable elastic band to fit anyone.
This modern classic cologne from Tom Ford balances notes of vanilla, oud wood and Chinese pepper for a warm and sophisticated scent. The travel size means its TSA-approved and that he doesn't have to worry about how his musk will be received by fellow travelers.
The perfect travel layer, this shirt is made from a cotton blend that wicks moisture, provides UV protection and is breathable. It also comes in six different colors, sizes XS to XXL and two different fits.
It's nice to carry your essentials close if everything else is packed away. This mini sling bag has enough space to store your phone, wallet, key and other daily necessities.
Crafted in Colorado, this passport holder is made with a gorgeous Dublin leather from the famed Horween leather tannery. It'll keep his passport safe while keeping a record every place he's gone in the form of patina.
Filson didn't have to build a dopp kit as over-engineered as this. But they did. It's built with rugged twill, bridle leather, brass hardware and a waterproof nylon lining and will likely outlast him.
Going through airport security is always a scramble, especially when it comes time to throw all your belongings in the plastic bins. Birkenstock's Boston clogs are perfect airport shoes for this exact reason.
When on the road, your grooming doesn't have to suffer. This beard trimmer from Bevel gives you over four hours of use on a single charge and it's incredibly easy to clean.
Good travel starts with good luggage. Give him a good start with Away's Bigger Carry-On. It's made from lightweight, yet durable polycarbonate material for the shell, has even more space than the regular Carry-On (he's a frequent traveler, after all), and even includes a battery so he can charge his devices quickly and easily.
There's enough noise out there. These headphones cancel all that and help him rock out to Rush or knock out to Gigi Masin.
From sneakers, penny loafers, huaraches and more.
