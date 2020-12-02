Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
Apple's HomePods Are Sneaky Good Surround Sound
3
The 10 Best Bottles of Whiskey to Gift This Year
4
Read This Before You Buy a MagSafe Charger
5
The Best Dive Watches Under $500

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Travel Gifts for Jet-Setters

Everything they'll need on their transient lifestyle, unpacked.

By Gerald Ortiz
travel gifts
Courtesy

Traveling these days is... complicated. Border restrictions, health risks and anxiety turned up to 11 make flying even more stressful than it already was before. While most of us have stayed low to the ground, there are still some of us who have to travel. And it's more imperative now to have our travel gear in order. If there was ever a time and place to feel try and feel comfortable, it's during these trying times and it's on a plane. These are the goods to get.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Toothbrushes
Amazon
Colgate amazon.com
$7.99
$6.49 (19% off)
SHOP NOW

Ideal for keeping your mouth fresh while on the go, these mini toothbrushes can discreetly pack into most any bag.  

LiquiSnugs Silicone Travel Bottles (three-pack)
Amazon
TravelSnugs amazon.com
$11.95
SHOP NOW

The travel section at the corner drug store will never have the right shampoo and soap. Instead, he should bring his own and these travel-sized bottles are ideal. They're spill-proof and shatterproof and reusable.

Dr. Bronner's Hand Sanitizer
Amazon
Dr. Bronner's amazon.com
$12.78
SHOP NOW

Hand sanitizer imbued with calming lavender to offset the alcohol fumes. 

BioSchwartz Immunity Boost Supplement
Amazon
BioSchwartz amazon.com
$24.97
SHOP NOW

Traveling can put unneeded stress on your body's immune system. Give it a fighting chance with this supplement from BioSchwartz. The once-daily pill includes elderberry, vitamin C, echinacea and zinc.

Mophie Powerstation Plus External Battery
Amazon
mophie amazon.com
$25.00
SHOP NOW

He's gotta keep his devices charged on the go and this one from Mophie is ideal for travel. It's slim, powerful and affordable — hard to beat that.

AeroPress Go Portable Travel Coffee Press
Amazon
Aeropress amazon.com
$39.99
SHOP NOW

He may not be near his neighborhood cafe, but he can bring this handy coffee brewing kit with him and bring his beans of choice.

Kinto Travel Tumbler
Huckberry
Kinto huckberry.com
$32.50
SHOP NOW

Don't pack single-use plastic bottles when you're on the go. Invest in a great reusable tumbler like this one from Japanese brand Kinto.

Hario Ceramic Coffee Mill
Amazon
Hario amazon.com
$40.00
$33.00 (17% off)
SHOP NOW

Compact enough to throw in a tight suitcase, this little guy can grind its way to a beautiful morning mug, wherever he goes.

Travelrest Nest Ultimate Memory Foam Travel Pillow
Amazon
Travelrest amazon.com
$39.95
SHOP NOW

He's gotta get his sleep where he can. That's hard to do in a car or a plane. This neck pillow makes that possible thanks to the soft memory foam and plush microfiber cover. It sits flush against the seat head rest, compresses easily into a carrying pouch and even comes with a set of ear plugs to achieve REM bliss.

Aesop Departure Kit
Verishop
Aesop verishop.com
$53.00
SHOP NOW

Red-eye flights and long hours on the road can both take a toll on his skin and overall hygiene. This all-in-one travel kit from Aesop has everything he needs to keep fresh while confined to an airborne aluminum tube: rinse-free hand wash, hand lotion, tooth paste, mouthwash, lip cream and facial hydrosol. 

The 25 Best Backpacks for Everyday Use
best backpacks mission workshop
Mission Workshop

Great backpacks for every budget and lifestyle.

LEARN MORE

Paravel Recycled Nylon Packing and Shoe Cubes
Food52
Paravel food52.com
$55.00
SHOP NOW

Packing cubes are a huge headache-saver. Belongings stay organized in-transit and are easily unpacked once he finally gets to his destination. These packing cubes from Paravel are made using lightweight but durable nylon made from recycled water bottles and feature two-way zippers and corner window for easy access.

Slip Embroidered Silk Eye Mask
Mr Porter
Slip mrporter.com
$55.00
SHOP NOW

With Slip's Eye Mask, he can shut out the lights in silky luxury and maybe even have some good dreams. It's made from 100 percent silk and features a comfortable elastic band to fit anyone.

Tom Ford Oud Wood Travel Spray
Sephora
Tom Ford sephora.com
$65.00
SHOP NOW

This modern classic cologne from Tom Ford balances notes of vanilla, oud wood and Chinese pepper for a warm and sophisticated scent. The travel size means its TSA-approved and that he doesn't have to worry about how his musk will be received by fellow travelers. 

Bonobos Jetsetter Performance Henley
Bonobos https://bonobos.com/
$68.00
SHOP NOW

The perfect travel layer, this shirt is made from a cotton blend that wicks moisture, provides UV protection and is breathable. It also comes in six different colors, sizes XS to XXL and two different fits.

Bellroy Sling Mini
Bellroy
Bellroy bellroy.com
$89.00
SHOP NOW

It's nice to carry your essentials close if everything else is packed away. This mini sling bag has enough space to store your phone, wallet, key and other daily necessities.

Winter Session Passport Wallet
Winter Session
Winter Session winter-session.com
$115.00
SHOP NOW

Crafted in Colorado, this passport holder is made with a gorgeous Dublin leather from the famed Horween leather tannery. It'll keep his passport safe while keeping a record every place he's gone in the form of patina.

Filson Rugged Twill Travel Kit
Filson
Filson filson.com
$125.00
SHOP NOW

Filson didn't have to build a dopp kit as over-engineered as this. But they did. It's built with rugged twill, bridle leather, brass hardware and a waterproof nylon lining and will likely outlast him.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Sandals
Birkenstock
Birkenstock zappos.com
$145.00
SHOP NOW

Going through airport security is always a scramble, especially when it comes time to throw all your belongings in the plastic bins. Birkenstock's Boston clogs are perfect airport shoes for this exact reason.

Bevel Beard Trimmer
Amazon
Bevel amazon.com
$199.95
SHOP NOW

When on the road, your grooming doesn't have to suffer. This beard trimmer from Bevel gives you over four hours of use on a single charge and it's incredibly easy to clean.

Away Bigger Carry-On
Away
awaytravel.com
$245.00
SHOP NOW

Good travel starts with good luggage. Give him a good start with Away's Bigger Carry-On. It's made from lightweight, yet durable polycarbonate material for the shell, has even more space than the regular Carry-On (he's a frequent traveler, after all), and even includes a battery so he can charge his devices quickly and easily.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Amazon
Sony amazon.com
$349.99
$298.00 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

There's enough noise out there. These headphones cancel all that and help him rock out to Rush or knock out to Gigi Masin.

The Best Slip-On Shoes for Travel
the best slip on shoes gear patrol lead full
Yuketen

From sneakers, penny loafers, huaraches and more.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Buying Guides
The 10 Best Air Purifiers of 2021
The Best Gifts for Apple Watch Wearers
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
We Love All These Great-Looking Motorcycle Pants
The Best Face Masks for Skiing and Snowboarding
The Best New Knives and EDC of December 2020
This Is the Best Time to Break in New Jeans
The Year's Best Home Fitness Gifts
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
The Best Pocket Knives to Gift This Year
The 8 Best Parkas for Daily Wear